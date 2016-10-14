Become a Boss of the Moss: How to Select the Right Putter for YOU!

Before I begin I’d like to state that this article is not telling you to do anything. The most important thing for a putter to do is get the ball in the hole. If you feel like you’re already accomplishing this, then there is a good chance you’ve already found your putter. However if you feel frustrated on the greens and find that you are missing short putts or three putting a lot, it might be time to look for a change of putter to help you with your putting woes.

As a club fitter, putters are always some of the hardest clubs to fit. The reason being that it is an incredibly personal club and something that is as unique as a fingerprint. There is no one size fits all when it comes to putters and it can be difficult to come to a constant conclusion because of a person’s personal preferences. However there are some areas that putter design can help you in and I’m here today to go through the differences between the many different types of putters and what they mean to you!

Stroke Type

This is one of the bigger differences between putters. You have four distinct different balance points for each putter which tends to lend itself to a person’s stroke type. Let’s go through these and view the points on each.

Face Balanced Putters:

-The heel and toe form a straight line when balanced

-Tend to be mallet style (but not always)

-Best for a straight back straight through stroke type

-Good option if needing alignment aids or pushing putts (missing right for right handers, missing left for left handers)

Mid Toe Hang Putters:

-The toe hangs slightly lower than the heel of the putter

-Tends to be blade style (but not always)

-Best for a slight arc putting type

-Good option if you’re missing putts both left and right. This is the most common type of putter you will see and is made by every major manufacture out there

Toe Hang Putter:

-The toe of the putter hangs straight down when balanced.

-Always a heel shafted putter (Putter is shafted right in the heel of the putter)

-Best for strong arc putters

-Good option if pulling putts (missing left for right handers, missing right for left handers. The toe being weighted down will help keep the putter from closing too much through impact

Toe-Up Putter

-The toe of the putter points straight up when balanced

-Made exclusively by Odyssey golf

-Best for those who are still missing left with a face balanced putter.

-The idea behind the toe up putter is to help the face torque back into a square position as the stroke is being finished. Through my experience I’ve found this to be very helpful with putters who use a lot of hands and wrists in their stroke.

Now that you have an understanding of the differenye types of stroke types, how can you check yours at home and see what kind you currently have?

Balance the shaft of the putter on one finger. It may take a couple tries to find the balance point but once you do the putter will stay. Once there, take a look at the face and then match it to one of the 4 profiles that we covered and you now know what type of putter you are currently playing. It’s that easy!!

Length and Lie:

Length: When selecting your putter, you want to be comfortable and in a position where the arms are close the sides. If you extend your arms a lot when you putt and find that this works well for you, going to a shorter 33 inch putter may be more advantageous to you. Easy ways to find out if the putter may be the incorrect length for you is if the ball is not directly under the eyes or just inside.

Lie: Much like the irons, putter lie can make a difference in the direction your ball takes off the face. If the toe of the putter sticks up when putting the tendency will be to pull putts. This can be caused by the putter being too long. Shortening the putter will change its effective lie and in turn flatten out the putter head flush to the ground. If the heel is sticking up it will be the adverse effect in the putts may miss right. This can be caused by a putter being too short and adding length can help change the effective lie of the putter.

Grip:

When it comes to personal preference, this might be the biggest one so I’m going to keep this brief and just explain the purpose of the new large grips that have become extremely popular over the last few years.

Standard Model:

-Tend to be easier to develop feel as they are thinner

-Allows for more wrist movement through stroke

-Tapered so the material gets thinner at the bottom.

-A classic design that has been around for decades

Superstroke Model:

-Tend to be easier for distance control

-Allows less movement through wrists

-None tapered so bottom hand is less active

-If you’re having trouble gauging distance because you use a lot of wrists in your stroke a SuperStroke is a great option

That does it for your crash course on putter fitting. Now like I said before this is extremely personal and chances are you’re going to find something that you like that perhaps won’t fit your buddies quite as well. There are also other small areas to check out, such as face type (insert vs. non) and alternative stroke method putters (arm lock, counterbalanced) But this will give you a good start when you’re going in to look for a new putter. With this knowledge I know you will find a putter that will be dropping putts, and taking money off your buddies, in no time.

PGA of Saskatchewan Professional Chad Lavallee is a regular contributor to the SaskGolfer community.For help with your golf game, contact Chad via his website at www.chadlavalleegolf.com

