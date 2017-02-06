Jeffrey and Todd Bishop, co-owners of Dormie Workshop, have quickly become one of the most successful Canadian Golf Industry stories in recent years. When powerhouse Canadian golf courses such as Predator Ridge and Cabot Links stamp their course logo on your product, you know you’ve made it!

Since launching their line of Handcrafted Premium Leather Headcovers at the Spring 2016 PGA Show in Florida, where they sold more Headcovers in a week than they did the entire previous year, Dormie Workshop has quickly earned respect amongst Golf Courses throughout Canada and beyond. Jeffrey and Todd, both PGA of Canada Professionals, reside and work out of their location in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia.

The brothers say their company is the only one in Canada making the product. They came up with the idea after noticing headcovers were coming back in style on the golf course. Dormie Wokshop headcovers are customizable and they can put any kind of design on one of their covers using laser and other techniques.

With “Customization” in the Golf Industry becoming so popular these days, Dormie workshop hits the mark with all of their Custom Headcover offerings. Another strength of the growing company is their ability to showcase their product line through sharp visual images of their creations on the Dormie Workshop website.

Check out their complete product line, including their Apparel offerings, by visiting their website at the link below.

PRODUCT REVIEW

As a competitive golfer who enjoys personalization when it comes to golf gear, Dormie Workshop is one of my fav products in the Golf Industry. Not one to shy away away from “premium pricing”, and fully respecting quality workmanship when I see it, Dormie Workshop’s products define “money well spent”!

Being one of the most recent Golf Industry success stories as a Canadian – based company, Dormie Workshop first caught our eye via social media with the image of the Grant Fuhr inspired Headcover (pictured above). Only the perfect canvas of Dormie’s Handcrafted Premium Leather could bring this creation to life, and provide the Fuhr mask design such a unique viewing platform.

SaskGolfer is proud to promote and showcase trending Saskatchewan and Canadian companies, and we’re happy that many of these companies are getting the attention that they fully deserve. Just a few short weeks after Featuring Dormie Workshop in our January Edition of the SaskGolfer Digital Magazine, the company was awarded “Top 10 Best Product” at the 2017 PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando. Dormie’s unique “Tear – Away Headcover” was spotted on many social media posts and made an appearance on the main Golf Channel stage during the Show.

The 2017 PGA Merchandis e Show was Dormie’s 2nd trip down to the sunshine state to promote their products, and judging by the fanfare that was generated during Show week, it’s safe to say this company is now firmly established within the Golf Industry.

If you are one of the many golfers that thrives on new, trendy arrivals within the golf industry, you’ll want to visit the Dormie workshop website and register for their newsletter where you can subscribe to be the first to hear about their exclusive offers and latest arrivals!

We are currently in the process of designing a secondary SaskGolfer logo that will be emblazoned on one (or many) of the fabulous Dormie products…stay tuned. Rumor has it SaskGolfer will be offering up some Dormie Workshop products through some Contests and Promotions!

We’re quite certain Dormie Workshop products will be surfacing throughout Saskatchewan Pro Shops as we roll into the 2017 golfing season. Be sure to get your hands on one. Literally. To fully enjoy this great product, you need to get your hands on one!

Check out the Dormie Workshop website today.