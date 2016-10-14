Golf Warm – Up

It’s a beautiful summer morning – the birds are singing, the air is warm and filled with the aroma of freshly cut grass. The greens have been rolled and it’s shaping up to be a perfect day at the course.

But you are not there.

You are in your car running late for your 8 am tee time. You rush through traffic, screech to a halt in the parking lot and sprint to the tee. The rest of your foursome has already teed off and are waiting patiently for you to tee off. You grab your driver by the head and grip and do 3-5 rotations while keeping the club shaft parallel to the ground. You follow that with 3-5 practice swings holding 2 irons (you saw a baseball player do this once while on deck and thought that must be great for golf too).

Once you have completed your 20 seconds of mindless work you make your best attempt at just hitting the centre of the face. You top the ball and watch it slither to the side into the tall rough – only 50 yards of the tee. Your embarrassment shows on your face but jokingly you say to your foursome “hey, at least I didn’t miss it!”

How many of you have participated in this scenario? Could this situation have been avoided? In my opinion, absolutely!

Far too often I see people not taking enough time to properly warm up their body prior to hitting their first shot. Don’t get a 30 minute gym session followed by a 30 minute range session confused with a golf warmup. I mean, let’s be realistic: we all do not have unlimited time in the day to prepare for a round like a tour player can. However, with proper planning, commitment and execution you can better prepare your body to hit that first shot with a few of my tips.

The person in the above story has two main problems: The first problem is that they believe and perceive the 20 seconds of mindless movement is a properly executed warmup. The second problem is that they did not manage their time properly which led to them rushing to the tee box in the first place. In this article I will lay out a pathway and provide you with the tools necessary to understand how to properly prepare your body for the first tee without the use of a driving range. The golf swing is a very complex movement that needs to result in a consistent precise contact point on the golf ball. The complexity of the golf swing can be broken down into the following key movements: pelvic tilt, upper body and lower body rotational dissociation, hip flexion and extension, multiple movements through the shoulder joint, forearm pronation and supination, cervical and thoracic rotation, and wrist flexion and extension. Who knew so much was going on in your body when you swing, right? Your warmup needs to include the movements that your body will undergo during your golf swing. The following is my recommended warm up that is best done in the following sequential order. I have also demonstrated this in the video below: 1. Forearm supination and pronation (10 total) 2. Wrist flexion and extension (10 total) 3. Hip swings (10 each leg) 4. Single leg hip rotation (10 each hip) 5. Chin to collar bone (10 total)

6. Shoulder full flexion (10 total)

7. Shoulder rotation (10 each shoulder) 8. Lunge, reach, and rotate (5 each side)

9. Overhead squat (5 total)

10. Upper and lower dissociation (10 total)

11. Latissimus dorsi stretch (10-20 seconds each side) 12. Opposite hand golf swing (5-10) 13. Regular golf swing (5-10)

After going through the movements in entirety your body will feel loose and limber. This will also translate to a better state of mind. A positive mind set can exponentially lead to even higher success.

Then we come to a little thing call time management. Sometime between elementary school and high school you would have begun to learn how to manage your time effectively (some of us are still learning). As we get busier with life our favourite activities tend to take a back seat to the “must-do’s”. Humans will always make time for things that are important to them. If you are tired of embarrassing yourself on the first tee then the best thing you can do for yourself is to make your tee time a higher priority. Just leave for the course five minutes earlier than usual. Five minutes, that’s it. Some of you may execute this plan 100% and still have a poor first tee shot. If this is the case you must ask yourself – was I nervous? Was it an abnormally poor golf swing? Did I have more layers of clothing on than normal? Remember – what I am providing you with are some of the most important tools necessary to prepare your body for that first tee shot in a way that will be effective and beneficial to you and your golf game (and your pride). Poor shots happen, that’s golf. But hey, as long as you feel better prepared then I’d say it’s a win-win situation!