Holiday Park Golf Course Redevelopment Project Complete

Holiday Park GC
SaskGolfer
News, Stories
/
0 Comment
/
Jun 21 2017

Holiday Park Golf Course Redevelopment Project Complete

City of Saskatoon

PSA

Holiday Park Golf Course Redevelopment Project Complete; Tee Times Now Being Accepted

For immediate release: June 20, 2017

CY17-153

Holiday Park Golf Course is pleased to announce the completion of the course redevelopment project, which began in August 2016 as part of a Master Plan designed to enhance the quality and challenge of the course.

During construction, the Executive 9-hole course was temporarily closed, and patrons accessed a modified front 9.

The improved 27-hole facility, comprised of a Championship 18-hole course and Executive 9-hole course, will be fully operational beginning Friday, June 30, 2017.  Tee times can now be booked online or by phoning 306-975-3325.

Holiday Park Golf Course opened in 1962 and has strived to maintain a high quality of play by continuously improving the course.  The latest upgrades include:

  • new green and tee box complexes on hole numbers 7, 8, and 9 of the Championship course;
  • new green complex and expansion of the water feature on hole number 3 of the Executive 9;
  • exchanging hole number 2 of the Championship course and hole number 6 of the Executive 9;
  • new green and tee complex on newly-designated hole number 2 of the Championship course;
  • a transplant program of the existing mature trees; and
  • paved asphalt cart paths in the redevelopment area.

The City thanks patrons for their patience during the construction phase.

For more information about the City’s golf courses, Holiday Park, Silverwood, and Wildwood, or to book a tee time online, please visit saskatoon.ca/golf.

-30-

For more City of Saskatoon news, program information, Service Alerts, Traffic Detours, and links to our social media channels, please visit saskatoon.ca.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ad

Follow SaskGolfer

Instagram

Recent Posts

Featured Partner

Be A Part of the SaskGolfer Community

SaskGolfer is Saskatchewan's Largest Golf Community and the #1 Directory for Golf Courses throughout Saskatchewan. Visiting and local golfers have been using the SaskGolfer website since 2001 to find their perfect Saskatchewan Golfing Experience!

Golfers - Become a SaskGolfer Member and enjoy exclusive benefits and promotions from participating Golf Courses and Sponsoring Businesses. Don't miss out on our bi-weekly ENews which contains updated News and Features...Join Today!

Golf Courses - Join our Directory and be seen by thousands of local and visiting golfers. Our "Find a Course" Map is the most comprehensive Golf Course Map for Saskatchewan.

Contact Info

Copyright 2017. SaskGolfer Services