PSA

Holiday Park Golf Course Redevelopment Project Complete; Tee Times Now Being Accepted

For immediate release: June 20, 2017

CY17-153

Holiday Park Golf Course is pleased to announce the completion of the course redevelopment project, which began in August 2016 as part of a Master Plan designed to enhance the quality and challenge of the course.

During construction, the Executive 9-hole course was temporarily closed, and patrons accessed a modified front 9.

The improved 27-hole facility, comprised of a Championship 18-hole course and Executive 9-hole course, will be fully operational beginning Friday, June 30, 2017. Tee times can now be booked online or by phoning 306-975-3325.

Holiday Park Golf Course opened in 1962 and has strived to maintain a high quality of play by continuously improving the course. The latest upgrades include:

new green and tee box complexes on hole numbers 7, 8, and 9 of the Championship course;

new green complex and expansion of the water feature on hole number 3 of the Executive 9;

exchanging hole number 2 of the Championship course and hole number 6 of the Executive 9;

new green and tee complex on newly-designated hole number 2 of the Championship course;

a transplant program of the existing mature trees; and

paved asphalt cart paths in the redevelopment area.

The City thanks patrons for their patience during the construction phase.

For more information about the City’s golf courses, Holiday Park, Silverwood, and Wildwood, or to book a tee time online, please visit saskatoon.ca/golf.

-30-

For more City of Saskatoon news, program information, Service Alerts, Traffic Detours, and links to our social media channels, please visit saskatoon.ca.