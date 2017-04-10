PGA of Canada - Saskatchewan Zone Spring Launch
SaskGolfer
News, PGA of Saskatchewan
/
0 Comment
/
Apr 10 2017

PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Spring Launch

 

The PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone, with the support of Golf Supply House and Golf Saskatchewan, presents Spring Launch 2017.

Featured Presenters;

Derek Ingram, Golf Canada National Team Men’s Coach

Terry Hashimoto, Director of PGA Tour Operation Boditrack Sports

April 29th-30th / Elmwood G & CC, Swift Current

Open to all interested individuals. To register, visit the PGA of Canada Saskatchewan Zone website and clink on the event in the Calendar section of the website.

View the complete 2 Day Itinerary HERE

For more information contact Ken Morrow at the Zone Office 306 860-7672 or Host Professional Jeff Chambers at 306 778-4653.

Visit website button

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ad

Follow SaskGolfer

Instagram

Recent Posts

Featured Partner

Be A Part of the SaskGolfer Community

SaskGolfer is Saskatchewan's Largest Golf Community and the #1 Directory for Golf Courses throughout Saskatchewan. Visiting and local golfers have been using the SaskGolfer website since 2001 to find their perfect Saskatchewan Golfing Experience!

Golfers - Become a SaskGolfer Member and enjoy exclusive benefits and promotions from participating Golf Courses and Sponsoring Businesses. Don't miss out on our bi-weekly ENews which contains updated News and Features...Join Today!

Golf Courses - Join our Directory and be seen by thousands of local and visiting golfers. Our "Find a Course" Map is the most comprehensive Golf Course Map for Saskatchewan.

Contact Info

Copyright 2017. SaskGolfer Services