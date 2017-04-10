PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Spring Launch

The PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone, with the support of Golf Supply House and Golf Saskatchewan, presents Spring Launch 2017.

Featured Presenters;

Derek Ingram, Golf Canada National Team Men’s Coach

Terry Hashimoto, Director of PGA Tour Operation Boditrack Sports

April 29th-30th / Elmwood G & CC, Swift Current

Open to all interested individuals. To register, visit the PGA of Canada Saskatchewan Zone website and clink on the event in the Calendar section of the website.

View the complete 2 Day Itinerary HERE

For more information contact Ken Morrow at the Zone Office 306 860-7672 or Host Professional Jeff Chambers at 306 778-4653.