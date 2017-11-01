SaskGolfer Benefits and Features
SaskGolfer
News, Stories, Tourism Saskatchewan
/
0 Comment
/
Nov 01 2017

SaskGolfer Benefits and Features

Who and What exactly is SaskGolfer?

Great question, and one we answer in this video that explains the many Benefits and Features for Golf Courses to join the SaskGolfer Community.

New in 2017, we introduced the SaskGolfer Digital Magazine to further promote and grow the SaskGolfer Community. Also new in 2017, many award-winning PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals have been contributing Golf Instruction Articles and Videos on improving your game. Both initiatives have dramatically increased the readership and overall exposure for our participating golf facilities.

If you have any questions at all, please contact Scott Allan at (306)850-9205 or by email at scott@saskgolfer.com

 

The video is best viewed on your full screen…click on the bottom right of the video to expand.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Ad

Follow SaskGolfer

Instagram

Recent Posts

Featured Partner

Be A Part of the SaskGolfer Community

SaskGolfer is Saskatchewan's Largest Golf Community and the #1 Directory for Golf Courses throughout Saskatchewan. Visiting and local golfers have been using the SaskGolfer website since 2001 to find their perfect Saskatchewan Golfing Experience!

Golfers - Become a SaskGolfer Member and enjoy exclusive benefits and promotions from participating Golf Courses and Sponsoring Businesses. Don't miss out on our bi-weekly ENews which contains updated News and Features...Join Today!

Golf Courses - Join our Directory and be seen by thousands of local and visiting golfers. Our "Find a Course" Map is the most comprehensive Golf Course Map for Saskatchewan.

Contact Info

Copyright 2017. SaskGolfer Services
Fall  '17  Digital  Magazine  Now  Available
VIEW MAGAZINE