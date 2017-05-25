Summer 2017 Digital Magazine

We are proud to introduce the “Summer 2017 Edition” of the SaskGolfer Digital Magazine.

Inside this edition is the comprehensive Saskatchewan Golf Course Directory of the province’s 275+ Golf Courses and Indoor Golf Facilities. Saskatchewan has some amazing golfing talent, both students (players) of the game as well as PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals. We feature the 2016 Men’s Saskatchewan Amateur Champion Justin Wood, as well as PGA of Canada National Award Winner Amanda Minchin. Another award-winning golf industry profile is on Saskatoon-based Ace of Carts owner Darren Schoonbaert.

