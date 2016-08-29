SaskGolfer is proud to partner up with the PGA of Saskatchewan to offer special Golf Instruction Feature Articles and Offerings to our readers. Beginning in 2016, PGA of Saskatchewan Members will provide content for both the SaskGolfer website and online in our SaskGolfer Digital Magazine.

Jason Schneider, PGA of Saskatchewan Class A Professional, provides our August “Featured Video” for golfers of all ages and abilities.

Thinking Your Way to Better Scores

PGA of Saskatchewan Professional Jason Schneider is a regular contributor to the SaskGolfer community.For help with your golf game, contact Jason at the Wildwood Golf Course in Saskatoon.

Jason Schneider / PGA of Saskatchewan / Wildwood GC

Contact Jason at Wildwood GC in Saskatoon – (306)975-3320

2016 PGA of Saskatchewan Coach of the Year 2017 Canada Summer Games Saskatchewan Golf Head Coach 2012-2016 Saskatchewan Junior Provincial Coach 2015 Western Canada Summer Games Saskatchewan Golf Coach 2013 PGA of Saskatchewan Teacher of the Year

