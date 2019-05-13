Best of SaskGolfer 2018

Our 1st Annual “Best of SaskGolfer Awards” is in the books, and our highly respected panelists did a fantastic job of choosing the best of the best throughout Saskatchewan for the 2018 season.

To nobody’s surprise, one of the most worthy recipients was Dakota Dunes Golf Links for “Best Hot Dog”. Their delicious award-winning dog is wrapped in bacon and always served fresh for that back 9 adventure. Another unanimous selection was Taylor Afseth for “Best Hole-in-One Celebration”. Reeling off 3 aces in a span of a couple weeks, Taylor was a regular on social media with his animated celly’s.

Our panelists picked the Top 3 in each category, which ensures more golf facilities are fairly recognized. Panelists involved in the ranking of award winners included dozens of Saskatchewan’s finest amateur golfers who travel the province playing leisure golf and participating in top amateur and open events. Moving forward with the 2019 edition of the Best of SaskGolfer Awards, we will be adding more categories and recruiting more panelists to assist with the selection process.

Big congratulations to all the golf facilities and golfers throughout Saskatchewan on a successful 2018!

Following are the 2018 Best of SaskGolfer Awards recipients;

If you would like to be a part of the “Best of SaskGolfer Awards” Selection Committee moving forward, please contact scott@saskgolfer.com.

