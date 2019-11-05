Best of SaskGolfer 2019

The SaskGolfer Community has voted, and the winners are….

Our 2nd Annual “Best of SaskGolfer Awards” is in the books, and our highly respected panelists did a fantastic job of choosing the best of the best throughout Saskatchewan for the 2019 season.

To noboby’s surprise, this year’s choice for “Best Overall Value” golf course was Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin. Consistently ranked as having some of the top course conditions year after year, combined with the attractive green fee rates, Evergreen GC is one of the top values in all of Western Canada. Dakota Dunes Golf Links and The Willows Golf & Country Club rounded out the top 3 in this category. Evergreen was also voted the “Top Hidden Gem” golf course in Saskatchewan, with Golf Kenosee and Rolling Pines Golf & CC Resort being voted in as the top 3 as well.

Our panelists picked the Top 3 in each category, which ensures more golf facilities are fairly recognized. Panelists involved in the ranking of award winners included dozens of Saskatchewan’s finest amateur golfers who travel the province playing leisure golf and participating in top amateur and open events. Moving forward with the 2020 edition of the Best of SaskGolfer Awards, we will be adding more categories and recruiting more panelists to assist with the selection process.

Big congratulations to all the golf facilities and golfers throughout Saskatchewan on a successful 2019!

Following are the 2019 Best of SaskGolfer Awards recipients;

If you would like to be a part of the “Best of SaskGolfer Awards” Selection Committee, and play a role in recognizing the best in the Saskatchewan golf industry, please contact scott@saskgolfer.com.

