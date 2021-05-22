Evergreen Golf Course – Nipawin

Memorable Northern Saskatchewan Golf at Evergreen Golf Course

Golfers traveling anywhere throughout Saskatchewan for a golfing trip will want to check off Nipawin as one of the must plays any chance they get.

Every spring, the Evergreen Golf Course seems to wake up to amazing green conditions. Early on the calendar, Evergreen hosts many of the province’s top amateurs and Professionals during the Scotia Wealth Management Open, and the golfers rave about the conditions and hospitality for the rest of the year. There is no better endorsement for the town of Nipawin and the Evergreen Golf Course than the highly respected competitive golfing community.

Since 1957, golfers have relished the serene beauty and spirited challenge of the Evergreen Golf Course. Nestled among jack pines and poplar trees, the greens are widely regarded as the best in the province, with course conditions that will make your visit a relaxing and memorable experience.

At Evergreen you know you’re in for a challenging round the moment you step foot on its 1st tee. Just shy of 600 yards, this very long and narrow hole will test your accuracy skills immediately. You must try to keep your drive both long and straight to avoid the beautiful northern forest that graces both sides of the 1st fairway. If you do end up in the trees don’t worry, as they are more forgiving than they appear. In addition, silica sand hazards accent just about every hole, so you will want to play your shots carefully. A word of warning about the greens – while they do contain some gentle undulations, the rule of thumb is to allow for less break than appearances would indicate. Hole #18 is widely considered one of Saskatchewan’s top finishing holes.

Evergreen is considered one of the most beautiful and picturesque courses in Saskatchewan and is consistently ranked in the Top 5 b y the SaskGolfer Community. Voted by the SaskGolfer Community as the “2019 Best Golf Course – Overall Value” and “Top 3 Conditioned Greens 2019” in Saskatchewan, Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin is one of Northern Saskatchewan’s Top Golf Courses and one of Saskatchewan’s Premier Golf Destinations.

Golfers visiting the Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin will want to do a couple of things while in town. 1. Spend some time in the Pro Shop. Not only is the entire Staff great to talk to, Head Professional Derrick Tallon always has a well stocked Pro Shop and you’ll want to do some shopping. And 2., before heading out of town, golfers should venture down main street and make a stop at the local pizza establishment, Wild Bill’s Pizza, and pick up a pie or two for the drive back home.

Participating in a recent Scotia Wealth Management Open, I overheard a group of highly respected golfers mention that “Evergreen Golf Course should be ranked as one of the Top 3 Golf Courses in Saskatchewan… maybe even all of Western Canada”. No argument there. Well done Nipawin!

Saskatchewan’s Golf Community rated Evergreen “Best Golf Course – Overall Value” in Saskatchewan for 2019.

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

