Golf Biomechanical Optimization Workshop

Workshop Details

Where: Online Presentation Platform (Zoom)

When: Tuesday, March 16

Time: 7:00-8:00 PM

We are excited to be able to offer our free Golf Biomechanical Optimization workshop using Zoom.



COVID19 in combination with the winter months has left a lot of golfers stiff, sore, and unprepared for golf this year. Optimal mobility and strength is critical to ensure pain free and quality performance on the golf course.



​Golfers with poor body mechanics, restrictions and tightness can struggle to efficiently and consistently execute their golf swing. Golf related injuries such as neck, back, shoulder, wrist and elbow pain can be as a result of not being physically prepared to golf. Similar to almost any other sport, pre-season preparation should be done to achieve proper biomechanics to avoid injury, eliminate pain from existing injuries, and improve the consistency of the golf swing.



Adrian, who is a Titleist Performance Institute (TPI) Certified physiotherapist, has put together a targeted golf-specific biomechanical assessment workshop to help you optimize your body’s movement for a better golf swing before you even hit the course.



Register for our free Golf Biomechanical Optimization online workshop to learn about how Adrian’s golf biomechanical assessment can be utilized to improve your game and prepare you for the best season of golf possible.



As always, there will be promotional offers for those in attendance! We hope to hear from you and any friends that would enjoy an evening of entertainment and virtual education.