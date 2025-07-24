The 2025 Golf Saskatchewan Amateur Championships just wrapped up and the host facility, the Humboldt Golf Club, delivered an event for the ages.

Yes, it helps when you get nothing but sunshine and minimal prairie winds during tournament week, but you still have to get all hands on deck and showcase your facility in the best possible light. Sure memories and stories of tournament week will be shared for years to come, but what really captures the moment, and will until the next Championship rolls into town, are drone images and videos.

Preparing to compete in this year’s Golf Saskatchewan Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championship in Humboldt, I not only got the perfect amount of swing reps in, I also made sure to get the SaskGolfer drone up in the air for some quality flight reps. And it sure paid off! Luckily the tee time gods were on my side and booked me in for some mid-morning tee times alongside my fellow competitors. That allowed for just the right window of opportunity to get to the course by 6:00 am, grab a power cart and capture some aerial images and videos before the first groups teed it up at 7:00 am.

Local Humboldt residents couldn’t have been more proud to host the 2025 Golf Saskatchewan Amateur Championships, and for good reason. The condition and consistency of both the greens and the bunkers were some of the best I have personally played on anywhere in Saskatchewan. Are these the day-to-day conditions that Humboldt GC members and green fee players see each week, not quite, but that’s not the point. When a smaller community, outside of the major provincial cities, steps up and delivers an exceptional week for the tournament competitors and families, you have to respect and applaud their collective efforts. Way to go Humboldt Golf Club!