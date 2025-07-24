Humboldt Golf Club
The 2025 Golf Saskatchewan Amateur Championships just wrapped up and the host facility, the Humboldt Golf Club, delivered an event for the ages.
Yes, it helps when you get nothing but sunshine and minimal prairie winds during tournament week, but you still have to get all hands on deck and showcase your facility in the best possible light. Sure memories and stories of tournament week will be shared for years to come, but what really captures the moment, and will until the next Championship rolls into town, are drone images and videos.
Preparing to compete in this year’s Golf Saskatchewan Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championship in Humboldt, I not only got the perfect amount of swing reps in, I also made sure to get the SaskGolfer drone up in the air for some quality flight reps. And it sure paid off! Luckily the tee time gods were on my side and booked me in for some mid-morning tee times alongside my fellow competitors. That allowed for just the right window of opportunity to get to the course by 6:00 am, grab a power cart and capture some aerial images and videos before the first groups teed it up at 7:00 am.
Local Humboldt residents couldn’t have been more proud to host the 2025 Golf Saskatchewan Amateur Championships, and for good reason. The condition and consistency of both the greens and the bunkers were some of the best I have personally played on anywhere in Saskatchewan. Are these the day-to-day conditions that Humboldt GC members and green fee players see each week, not quite, but that’s not the point. When a smaller community, outside of the major provincial cities, steps up and delivers an exceptional week for the tournament competitors and families, you have to respect and applaud their collective efforts. Way to go Humboldt Golf Club!
With such a quality golf course within walking distance of the Campground, you’ll want to plan ahead and reserve your campsite when planning your summer golf / camping trip. The Campground, consisting of 79 total campsites, includes a modern washroom facility, potable drinking water, sewer dump and firewood. Most of the sites are electrical, well treed, level and can accommodate large trailers.
Golfers will be pleasantly surprised with the variety of holes throughout their round. We specifically enjoy the entire back 9 stretch. Hole #10 is an attractive 332 yard par 4, and despite its short length, provides a great test with an uphill approach shot to a large undulating green. With trees lining both sides of the fairway, big hitters need to gear down and hit their “fairway finder” off the tee. Hole #11, which can be stretched to 460 yards from the back tees, and #12, a meaty 239 yard par 3, are a couple of the longest par 4 and 3 holes you will find anywhere in Saskatchewan. Although long, both holes offer up generous landing areas off the tee.
Green conditions for the Amateur in 2025
The Par 4 5th Hole at Humboldt Golf Club
The SaskGolfer Community annually ranks Valley Regional Park Golf Course as one of the “TOP 10 BEST VALUES” in Saskatchewan
All 100+ men and women competitors at the 2025 Golf Saskatchewan Amateur Championships in Humboldt could not praise the overall golf course conditions enough. I’m looking forward to a return trip back there this summer to enjoy some non-competitive golf. Sure I enjoyed my 3 laps around Humboldt Golf Club competing in our provincial championship, but competitive golf is an entirely different thing. We’ll save that for another article.
Regional Park Golf Course also boasts four of the best par 3 holes in the province, with Hole #9, at just 156 yards from the back tees, ranking as one of our personal favourite par 3 holes in all of Saskatchewan. Hole #9 features a large green and provides a beautiful tree lined backdrop, where golfers finish their front 9 back at the clubhouse and can top up on food and drink for the back 9 holes. With back-to-back par 5’s on holes #13 and #14, golfers have some excellent scoring opportunities throughout the back nine. A great finishing hole down the final stretch, the driveable par 4, 17th hole, allows golfers to finish their rounds strong, making the overall golf experience at Valley Regional Park GC that much more enjoyable.
Talking with various groups of golfers who frequent the golf course, one of the top draws to the facility is the attractive green fee rates, especially their Thursday ½ price green fee offering. With ½ price green fees, the $51 rate (including power cart and taxes for the 2024 season) for an adult is one of the top golfing values you’ll find anywhere for a Thursday throughout Saskatchewan. With a peak rate of $58 for an adult green fee ($80 including power cart and taxes), Valley Regional Park Golf Course ranks as one of the best overall values in all of Saskatchewan. A unique midway snack shack offering is the homemade pizza that will keep you fuelled up for the back nine.
General Manager Conner McGill, a “Bill Taylor Trophy” award winner (as chosen by the PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals) for Sportsmanship and Professionalism in the game of golf in Saskatchewan, brings a wealth of experience to the overall management of the Park. The Pro Shop is always well stocked with the leading golf equipment and apparel, including the popular PLYR brand, Callaway Golf, TaylorMade and Adidas. League play is popular and visitors are always welcome to join in on the weekly events and tournaments.
When it comes to overall value, combined with a fair and enjoyable test of golf for all levels of golfers, Valley Regional Park Golf Course should be on every golfer’s must play list every season. It’s on ours.