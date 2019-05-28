Royal Regina Golf Club

Experience the Royal Treatment at Royal Regina Golf Club

With multiple award-winning PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals on staff, including popular Head Professional and Saskatchewan Golf Hall of Famer Dean Brown, golfers visiting the Royal Regina Golf Club in 2019 can expect an amazing overall experience, also known as the “Royal Treatment”.

As hosts of the 2019 Saskatchewan Senior Men’s and Senior Women’s Championships in early August, the golf course is well on its way to being in pristine condition for the many Championship participants. Similar to other top golf courses in Saskatchewan, Royal Regina GC has undertaken numerous course projects to elevate its status in the Saskatchewan golf community, including; new greens have been built, man-made water hazards constructed, 3 holes have received significant re-designs, 20 new bunkers installed, and several mounding / contouring changes have been made. Exceptional early season course conditions with lush, full greens, will make for an exciting year for Royal Regina GC Members and their invited guests.

The PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals frequently host their events at the Royal Regina GC year after year, due in large part to the exceptional service and overall amenities offered at the facility. Boasting an 18,000 square foot clubhouse, with multiple dining areas inside and out, groups of all sizes are able to comfortably relax and socialize after their round. After sampling the Chorizo and Mushroom Pizza off of the dining menu, it’s safe to say that any and all groups of golfers visiting Royal Regina GC check off “fantastic dining options” as one of top reasons why they choose to return.

On May 27, 2019, the PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone opened their 2019 season with the playing of the “Pro-Partner sponsored by Ken Rodgers”, hosted at Royal Regina GC. A record 36 teams (one Professional paired with one Amateur) drove in from all corners of the province, including Waskesiu, Prince Albert and Estevan, and were given the “Royal Treatment” by newly appointed General Manager Brian Dueck and the entire Royal Regina GC staff. We’re not sure if this is a first or not for any of the PGA of Saskatchewan events, but Royal Regina GC had 8 teams, that’s right, 8, entered in the Pro Partner event! With some of the top playing Professionals in the province employed at Royal Regina, along some of Saskatchewan’s finest Amateur golfers as Members at the club, it was no coincidence that young Professional Cole Zawislak and Amateur partner Drew Kocur from the host club won the tournament.

A couple of pairings worth mentioning at the Pro-Partner were the father / son teams of Tyler and TJ Baker and Don and Bradley Moser. It’s great to see these pairings where golfing families get to hit the highway and spend some quality time together. Also, recently retired PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professional, and absolute gentleman in the Canadian Golf Industry, Scott Knapp, joined in on the action with sponsor Ken Rodgers to nail down a T3 finish. Speaking of respected golfers, Royal Regina GC has some quality Members that I always enjoy getting paired with in provincial amateur events, Shawn McNall and Drew Kocur.

As far as the golf course itself, which can be stretched out to a maximum of 6,494 yards, Royal Regina GC boasts some of the best par 4 golf holes in the province. Starting out with a gentle opening hole par 4, golfers are quickly greeted by back-to-back challenging par 4’s that will test your accuracy. Hole #3, measuring at 435 yards from the back tees, requires a lengthy, accurate drive in order to set up the ideal angle to the narrow green which is designed to welcome a left to right approach shot. The multi-tiered green is framed by greenside bunkers which make for an aesthetically pleasing golf hole from tee to green. Hole #11 is not the longest of par 4’s measuring in at just 318 yards, but requires a precisely placed tee shot in the fairway. Missing the fairway right means hitting a mid-iron out of a fairway bunker, over a meandering creek, and missing left is not recommended as you’ll most likely be punching out. A favorite golf hole for the Baker boys from Waskesiu at the Pro-Partner event, hitting the fairway on #11 sets you up for a possible birdie. Finishing off your round on hole #18, golfers on the 436 yard right to left dog-leg are teased into cutting the dogleg as much as they can. The safe, smart play is to laser the 150 yard marker from whichever set of tees you are playing and hit your tee shot on that line. A back to front sloped green, with ever present clubhouse patrons watching nearby, makes for one of the top finishing holes in Saskatchewan.

Senior golfers from throughout Saskatchewan, even our neighbors in Alberta and Manitoba, are strongly encouraged to play the Golf Saskatchewan Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Championships this August. As we all know from the successful hosting of the 2018 CP Women’s Open, the city of Regina is on the list as one of the most popular event host cities in all of Canada. Well known golf course yardage book expert, Kent Fukishima, was spotted at Royal Regina GC this week, measuring and updating yardages throughout the entire golf course. This is a sure sign that Royal Regina is doing all they can to continue to provide their Members and guests with premium overall tournament and event experiences hosted at their facility this year and further into the future.

Next up on the PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone schedule is the Pro – Lady, hosted by the Willows Golf & Country Club on June 4th. Teams of women are paired with a PGA of Saskatchewan Professional and compete for prizes and hardware at the annual event. The Executive Director of the PGA of Saskatchewan, Ken “Doc” Morrow, works closely with the PGA of Saskatchewan Board members and host golf clubs to set-up and provide an amazing overall experience for all participants, and next week’s event at the Willows Golf & Country Club looks to continue this trend.

I’ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating at least once a year. Saskatchewan has some of the friendliest, most supportive groups of Professionals and Amateur Golfers in all of Canada. And nothing brings the entire Saskatchewan golfing community together better than participating in any of the PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone events. Congratulations to the entire Royal Regina Golf Club on hosting the highly successful Pro-Partner in 2019.

Be sure to add Royal Regina Golf Club to your travel itinerary this summer and beyond!

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

Visit the Royal Regina Golf Club Website

