Elk Ridge Resort is Back in Business

New Ownership Group Takes Over Popular Saskatchewan Resort

One of Saskatchewan’s premium four season tourist destinations, the Elk Ridge Resort in Waskesiu, is back in business.

With unprecedented demand and overall growth in the game of golf throughout Saskatchewan during the 2020 season, and all over North America for that matter, golfers and travelers alike can now add Elk Ridge Resort to their travel itineraries. The timing couldn’t be better.

Not only is the re-opening of the Elk Ridge Resort big news for the Saskatchewan golfing community, adding the leadership skills and business acumen of Ryan Danberg, one of Saskatchewan’s most passionate PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals, is equally exciting. Danberg will be the Director of Operations at the Elk Ridge Resort.

Ryan Danberg, Dave Bryson and Nevin Anderson are the 3 managing partners of the Routes2SK Inc. Group who purchased the Elk Ridge Resort. Another 5 key personnel will round out the leadership team. Collectively, the entire management and staff will continue to elevate the overall Elk Ridge Resort experience, solidifying their position as one of Saskatchewan’s top four-season destinations to host major golf events, weddings, conferences and golf / winter activities and events.

Having previously worked at Elk Ridge Resort, Danberg is excited to continue on with the vision of Founder and Builder Mr. Arne Petersen, saying “Our entire Routes2SK group was born and raised in Saskatchewan and are hard-core golfers. Our goal is to further promote the family experience offered at Elk Ridge Resort. With the current travel limitations, many people will be looking to access local luxury family destinations, and Elk Ridge Resort will be positioned to accommodate the ongoing demand in localized travel.” Danberg will be accessing his many strong personal relationships within the Saskatchewan golf industry that he has built over the years, stating “We will be working together with the Waskesiu Golf Course to promote the Waskesiu area as a top golfing destination”.

The overall comfort and style of the luxury hotel rooms and cabins, along with the convenience of all Resort amenities and outdoor activities, is second to none in all of Saskatchewan. Elk Ridge Resort will be promoting family experiences that provide access to their many popular winter activities including; Crokicurl, Cross – Country Skiing, Skating, Snowshoeing and much more. The popular Walleyes Restaurant will be back in operation and is the ideal post-activity retreat.

The Elk Ridge golf course, a 27 hole Championship course that meanders through the heart of the boreal forest, has played host to many top golf tournaments including the Saskatchewan Women’s Amateur and Saskatchewan Men’s Mid – Amateur Championships. With two premium golf courses within minutes of each other, it’s no surprise that the Waskesiu area, including the Elk Ridge golf course and equally popular Waskesiu Golf Course, is annually rated as one of the top Saskatchewan golfing destinations by the SaskGolfer Community.

We all know it’s been a difficult 2020 with all of the health issues and travel restrictions. In our opinion, the re-opening of the Elk Ridge Resort is a refreshing “support local” news item that will provide the travel-starved public with the opportunity to relax, refresh and simply get away from it all.

Welcome back Elk Ridge Resort.

Stay updated on all future Elk Ridge Resort opening timelines and announcements by visiting the Elk Ridge Resort website.

Visit the Elk Ridge Resort Website

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

Tags