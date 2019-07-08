Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship
Sponsorship for golf events continues to play a pivotal role in growing Amateur and Professional golf throughout Saskatchewan.
Some may say golf participation in the province in Saskatchewan is on a decline. But thanks to the corporate community in all areas of Saskatchewan stepping up to provide support, nothing could be further from the truth. Case in point is this past weekend’s Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship.
40 amateur golfers from Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and other cities gathered in Saskatoon to compete in one of Saskatchewan’s longest running amateur golf events. With a solid line-up of amateur golf events of late, including the Regina Dental Group Men’s City Amateur, last weekend’s Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur, and the upcoming Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur Championship and Saskatchewan Mid-Amateur Championship, top amateur golfers have no shortage of events to get their games in competitive shape. Some amazing play lately by many amateurs, including Kade Johnson, Roman Timmerman, Danny Klughart, Jehremy Ryde, Ty Campbell, David Stewart, Justin Wood and many more bode well to fielding a solid Saskatchewan team at the upcoming provincial championships.
Danny Klughart continued his hot hand this summer, capturing the Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship this weekend, hosted at Dakota Dunes Golf Links and Riverside Country Club.
By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer
- July 8, 2019
