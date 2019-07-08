Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship

Sponsorship for golf events continues to play a pivotal role in growing Amateur and Professional golf throughout Saskatchewan.

Some may say golf participation in the province in Saskatchewan is on a decline. But thanks to the corporate community in all areas of Saskatchewan stepping up to provide support, nothing could be further from the truth. Case in point is this past weekend’s Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship.

40 amateur golfers from Saskatoon, Regina, Prince Albert and other cities gathered in Saskatoon to compete in one of Saskatchewan’s longest running amateur golf events. With a solid line-up of amateur golf events of late, including the Regina Dental Group Men’s City Amateur, last weekend’s Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur, and the upcoming Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur Championship and Saskatchewan Mid-Amateur Championship, top amateur golfers have no shortage of events to get their games in competitive shape. Some amazing play lately by many amateurs, including Kade Johnson, Roman Timmerman, Danny Klughart, Jehremy Ryde, Ty Campbell, David Stewart, Justin Wood and many more bode well to fielding a solid Saskatchewan team at the upcoming provincial championships.

Danny Klughart continued his hot hand this summer, capturing the Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship this weekend, hosted at Dakota Dunes Golf Links and Riverside Country Club.

Danny shot an amazing 65 in round one at Dakota Dunes, where greens were firm and fast, and ended up with a 5 stroke lead heading into round #2. Danny’s round included an eagle and 7 birdies, and was his personal best score in a competitive tournament. Dakota Dunes was in fantastic shape and the host Professional, Mike Jacobs and his team set up the golf course to be a fair test for all players. The par 5 16th hole proved to be a pivotal hole as the tees were up, forcing players to navigate the many fairway bunkers and choose their line off the tee carefully. Heading into day 2 at Riverside Country Club, the final group pairing was a popular one, with Klughart , Jehremy Ryde (70), Ty Campbell (70) and David Stewart (71) all shooting under par on day 1, setting up for an exciting final round.

Another perfect day of golf awaited golfers at the “Top 100 Canadian Golf Course”, Riverside Country Club on Sunday. David Stewart came out firing and birdied the 1st hole to close the gap on the rest of the final group. Klughart would continue his consistent play, shooting a 1 under par 71 at Riverside and hold on for a 5 stroke win over second place finisher Ty Campbell. Following play, Klughart attributed his recent success in competitive golf events to a strong wedge game and excellent putting. Klughart , along with the rest of the top 5 finishers used this event as an ideal lead up to the upcoming Saskatchewan Amateur and Saskatchewan Mid Amateur Championships hosted at Saskatoon Golf and Country Club on July 16th.

All golfers raved about the premium golf course conditions at two of Saskatchewan’s top golf courses, with many commenting that both golf courses were in the best condition they have seen in years. Amateur golfers traveled in from Regina, Prince Albert and other cities, proving once again that the Scotia Wealth Management Saskatoon Amateur Golf Championship is one of the must play events each year. Big thanks to all amateur golfers for supporting the event.

Popular amateur golfer, Darryl Czuy of Firecliff Developments, who is very active on the Saskatchewan golf scene, had some very kind words on the overall experience, stating, “First, thanks to the entire committee for volunteering your time to afford us the opportunity to play in such a wonderful event. It was a fantastic weekend of golf, it was fantastic weather, and the courses were absolutely amazing, never mind the great group of guys that participated. Personally I would like to thank you all for dedicating your time to allow us the opportunity to play competitive golf!”.

Huge thanks to the entire team at Scotia Wealth Management, led by Regional Director, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, Blaine Arnold, who stepped in this year as the major sponsor.

Also, big thanks P LYR Golf, Callaway Golf, SaskGolfer , YasTech Golf, Ace of Carts, Great Western Brewing, and the host facilities for their strong support. Thanks to Dakota Dunes General Manager Mike Jacobs, and Earl Scott, Head Professional at Riverside Country Club, along with their entire teams, for coordinating the event and ensuring all golfers had a memorable weekend.

See you at the next event.

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

