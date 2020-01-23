The Member Experience

Saskatchewan Golf Courses Rolling Out The Red Carpet for Their Members

Membership at any one of the 200+ golf courses throughout Saskatchewan definitely has its privileges.

2019 was a fantastic year, weather – wise, for the golf industry in Saskatchewan, and members at the golf facilities had ample opportunities to get in their fair share of rounds. As a member at one of the top golf facilities in the province this summer, I was certainly appreciative of the sunny skies that afforded me plenty of glorious golfing days.

The more golf you can get in at your home golf course, as a member, the more you realize just how many benefits come with your annual dues. First off, one of the top benefits of being a Member at a golf course is the accessibility and convenience to play golf as often as you like. Want to get in a quick round before work? Book it and enjoy the fresh morning as part of the “dew crew”. Need your golf fix after work? Go ahead and book that too, taking advantage of the numerous Saskatchewan summer evenings. Only have time for a few holes in the evening? Check in with the Pro Shop staff and head out to the first tee for a quick 3 or 4 hole loop.

Another major benefit of becoming a Member at any golf facility is the fact that the more you play, shop and eat at your home course, the more you save throughout any given year. Many courses offer special Member pricing in the Pro Shop or Restaurant and are very competitively priced in comparison to the big box stores.

Ask any golfer who has been a Member at a facility for any period of time and they’ll tell you that the friendships they’ve made through Member Events, Member Tournaments and casual golf outings at their home course are priceless. Not to mention the friendships you’ll make with the Pro Shop staff, Dining staff and overall facility staff.

With all the amazing golf courses throughout every region of Saskatchewan, golfers have many options when it comes to choosing where to become a Member. Location, overall amenities, length of course and price are just a few of the main factors that are typically considered when determining where to hang your hat.

As more and more golf courses continue to utilize their golf course website to list and promote their Membership offerings, you can simply visit different course websites and choose the Membership / facility that best suits your lifestyle. Better yet, call the golf course and tell them you’re interested in learning more about their current Membership offerings. A designated staff member will be more than happy to sit down with you and learn more about your specific needs. To give you an idea of the many benefits of becoming a Member at some Saskatchewan golf courses, we asked the courses themselves to list some benefits, and here’s what they had to say;

The Willows Golf & Country Club

The Willows Golf & CC offers various Membership Categories to match any golfer’s lifestyle and budget, with one of their most popular programs being the “Flex Membership” that provides ongoing savings throughout the season. 2019 was a memorable year for the entire team at The Willows.

At the PGA of Saskatchewan Zone Awards Dinner last October, staff Members received 3 awards; “Merchandiser of the Year”, “ Assistant of the Year” – Mark Sheardown and “Teacher of the Year” – Clinton Schmaltz. The top merchandiser award was earned due in large part to the Golf Shop being the first Saskatchewan concept Adidas Shop, featuring Adidas and Taylor Made merchandise and a fresh, brighter and more welcoming golf shop experience. Throughout the year, the Golf Shop boasts one of the widest, best selections of golf footwear in the entire province.

Conveniently located in Saskatoon, The Willows offers their Full Members seasonal locker facilities, including steam room and towel service, access to one of the most player-friendly courses in the province, 10 day advance booking privileges, Member pricing in the Golf Shop, a payment plan option for Memberships, unlimited driving range use and more. Open to the public, the dining options are endless and delicious. The Willows’ Head Professional Craig Prentice highly recommends the Chicken Club with Avocado, and for the big appetite, the Double Stack Burger featuring a couple of 6 oz Prime Rib Patties will leave you completely satisfied.

Members enjoy a consistent, high level of customer service. The SaskGolfer Community voted Willows GCC as having the “Best On Course Service in 2019” amongst all the golf courses in Saskatchewan. Members are eligible to participate in Member Tournaments and Leagues. Numbers are strong in all the Leagues, with 140+ Ladies, 120+ Men and 80+ Seniors on any given week. The Willows’ League Nights, which include power cart, are some of the best deals in Saskatchewan golf.

The Willows is a popular choice for Corporate / Charity Golf Events and Business Meetings due to their overall amenities and great customer service. Head Professional Craig Prentice understands the local sports community and all of the logistics involved in hosting any type of event, having previous experience in bringing national and international sporting events to Saskatoon. With that experience, Prentice and the staff flawlessly execute events of all sizes. Adding an Indoor Simulator, utilizing the same software as the popular Trackman technology, allows Teaching Professional Clinton Schmaltz the ability to coach students all year long.

Congratulations to the entire Willows GCC team on the multiple PGA of Saskatchewan awards and the very successful 2019 season.

Saskatoon Golf & Country Club

2020 will be another strong year for growth at the Saskatoon G&CC. Golfers considering Membership at a Saskatoon course will want to talk to SGCC General Manager McLaren Taylor or newly appointed Head Professional Brennen Gee.

Stating “Membership has Never been this Affordable”, SGCC offers their most attractive pricing ever. Full Membership includes family access to practice area (when accompanied by Member), reciprocal privileges at Royal Regina Golf Club and the Downtown Saskatoon Club and complimentary room bookings for meetings and special events.

Members at SGCC in 2019 enjoyed some of the best course conditions in recent history. Continually investing in overall course improvements, tree trimming on holes #13, #16 and #18 improved overall playability, with hole #16 green seeing drastic improvement in 2019. The SaskGolfer Community in 2019 voted SGCC as having the “Best Conditioned Driving Range” and “Best Tasting Hamburger”, along with a top 3 recognition for “Best Conditioned Greens”. One of the added benefits for Members is full use of the award winning double-ended driving range, practice greens and fully maintained 3 hole loop (par 4, par 4, par 3).

One of the fastest growing Junior Golf Programs in Saskatchewan, with 85 Juniors in 2019 (70 of them being ages 12 and under), the Professionals take full advantage of the expansive practice facilities at SGCC. A strength of the Junior Golf Program at SGCC is McLaren Taylor and his staff utilizing technology to communicate with parents, greatly enhancing the overall management of the Junior lessons. Professionals McLaren Taylor and Sloane Harder, along with SGCC Member Carla Odnokon and other supporting PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals, offer one of the most successful Junior Golf Programs in the province.

SGCC Members enjoy active League Play, with the Men’s Night seeing 100+ golfers on a weekly basis. One of Saskatchewan’s longest running amateur events, the Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur, was an overwhelming success in 2019 with 120 golfers from throughout Saskatchewan. Great volunteer support from the SGCC Members, along with an amazing tournament dining menu (with beef brisket being my personal favorite meal) and attractive entry fees make the “Central” a can’t miss event for amateur golfers.

Harbor Golf Club & Resort

Full Adult Membership prices at many of Saskatchewan’s top golf courses are extremely affordable. When it comes to Membership value, look no further than one of the more popular 18 hole courses in the province, Harbor Golf Club and Resort.

Harbor GC and Resort is located in the Village of Elbow, halfway between Regina and Saskatoon, right on Lake Diefenbaker. With the convenience of Lake Diefenbaker, golfers can combine 18 holes (or more!) and water activities all in one day. Membership includes Special Member Pricing, Gold Member of Golf Canada / Golf Saskatchewan, Advanced Booking, Charging Privileges, Inclusion in all Special Club Activities, Direct Emails to stay up to date on club information and a Pro-Shop Discount of 10% on regular priced items.

SaskGolfer conducted research on Membership benefits at many types of facilities throughout Saskatchewan and found the Harbor GC and Resort Adult Membership (ages 19+), priced at $1,155 + tax for 2020, to be one of the best overall Membership values in the province.

Dakota Dunes Golf Links

Ranked “Top 3 Best Value Public Courses in Canada” by SCOREGolf, Membership at Dakota Dunes offers golfers access to one of Western Canada’s best conditioned courses.

Members have full access to the finely manicured driving range and practice greens and the award winning golf course, along with a Golf Canada Membership. Voted by the Mackenzie Tour – PGA Tour Canada players as one of the friendliest stops on the Mckenzie Tour in 2016, Dakota Dunes Members receive outstanding service from the entire staff.

Offering incredible value with their “Small Business Package”, Dakota Dunes welcomes small businesses to fully enjoy the facility. Priced at just $1,495, small businesses receive 4 Foursome Rounds of Golf ($1,200 value), 12 Individual Rounds of Golf ($1,068 value), GPS Cart Advertising ($500 value) and Complimentary Meeting Space ($400 value). Do the math and it’s a must have for any Small Business. More great golfing value is available with the very popular “Dakota Dunes Player’s Passport”, ideal for the casual golfer or guests. The program includes 2 Complimentary Rounds of Golf (1 valid Anytime and 1 Twilight), 1 Complimentary Power Cart Use, 10% off all Pro Shop Purchases and $10 Off your Green Fees all season.

An additional benefit to some Members is the convenient opportunity to mix in some golfing and gambling on the same day by visiting the Dakota Dunes Casino, located right beside the golf course. General Manager Mike Jacobs takes great pride in ensuring golfers receive a high level of service, and pristine course conditions, on a daily basis.

2020 will be an exciting year as the Dakota Dunes Hotel, a premium 155 room property, is set to open in late summer. The hotel will feature a business centre, fitness centre, pool and a 5 star restaurant.

Riverside Country Club

When it comes to golfers enjoying the “country club experience” in Saskatchewan, there are only a handful of facilitites that can deliver. Annually ranked at the top, or at least in the top 3, on the list of top Member courses is Riverside CC.

Upon entering the clubhouse, Members are immediately reminded that they belong. In fact, one of the marketing slogans used to promote the facility is “You Belong at Riverside Country Club”. An immaculate Pro Shop is always well stocked with some of the most current, trendiest product lines available. Layer on the service provided by two of Saskatchewan’s finest Professionals, in Head Golf Professional Earl Scott and Associate Golf Professional David Semko, and Members are truly given the royal treatment.

Riverside’s premium course conditions and amenities have been recognized at Golf Canada, and has resulted in Golf Canada selecting the facility numerous times to host Golf Canada National Championships, including; two Canadian Amateur Men’s Championships, two Canadian Women’s Amateur Championships, two Senior Canadian Men’s Championships, a Canadian Mid-Amateur Men’s Championship, and a Canadian Junior Men’s Amateur Championship.

Haley Buhs, Riverside CC Membership & Marketing Director, explained the benefits of becoming a Member by stating, “Members enjoy the overall course layout, as well as the impeccable maintenance standards and resulting course conditions. Pairing that with our outstanding practice facilities, featuring the Learning Centre, driving range, 3 hole short course and practice chipping and putting greens, we are proud to offer our Members many amenities that are second-to-none”. Members and their Guests can experience both relaxed lounge style and upscale-casual dining on one of the expansive patios that are positioned to take advantage of the great course views.

The Learning Centre, a new indoor / outdoor hitting studio, gives the Professionals a private area to provide the optimal teaching and learning experience. Other top services are available from Professionals Earl Scott and David Semko, including clubfitting and launch monitor data analysis.

The SaskGolfer Community voted Riverside CC as having the “Best Conditioned Greens” and “Most Scenic Golf Hole – #18” in the province for 2019.

The Overall Member Experience at Saskatchewan Golf Courses

Golfers throughout all regions of Saskatchewan are afforded some of the best Membership options in all of Canada.

If a personal or family Golf Membership just isn’t in the cards for you this year, there are a number of other options available to help you play more golf. Attractive golf programs are presented in many different forms at the golf courses, including; “Flex Passes”, “Players’ Cards”, “Value Cards”, “Corporate Passes”, “Punch Cards”, “6 Packs”, the variations are endless.

One of the smartest strategies to maximize your golfing dollar is to sit down and determine how many rounds of golf you want to play this coming season. Factor in the average green fee price per round and you’ll have a solid number to work with. Take that number to your local golf facility(s) and ask to speak to the PGA of Saskatchewan Professional, General Manager, Membership Director or Pro Shop staff and see what Membership options would best suit your specific needs and budget.

We would be remiss not to make mention of a handful of golf courses in Saskatchewan that offer up incredible Membership value based on their superior course conditions. These courses are, in no particular order; Waskesiu Golf Course, Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin, Golf Kenosee, TS&M Woodlawn Golf Club and Deer Valley Golf Club.

Whatever Membership option or facility you choose, we hope you get out and play more golf in 2020.

