Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019 – #11

#11 – ANA Inspiration LPGA Event

We were incredibly lucky to receive an inside-the-ropes pass to the 2019 ANA Inspiration LPGA event in Rancho Mirage in April of 2019.

There were so many highlights of the entire week…so many photographs (4,000+ taken) of the week that we published a “Special Edition SaskGolfer Digital Magazine”. A few golfers stood out, including Canadian Brooke Henderson, Canadian Alena Sharp, Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson.

You know how all the announcers during the telecasts continually rave about how Brooke Henderson is so admired and adored by the fans? Well, until you see it up close and personal at any LPGA event, you have no idea how loved she is! At the event, we followed Brooke’s groups on both Thursday and Friday, and by far she had the largest following of fans. There was even a marque grouping of Lydia Ko and Lexi Thompson on the first 2 days, and Brooke’s group still had more followers.

When it comes to what LPGA Player’s we would recommend following in person, there’s a bunch, but our Top 4 would include; Brooke Henderson, Lydia Ko, Lexi Thompson and Danielle Kang.

Without going further into details of that amazing week at the 2019 ANA Inspiration, as mentioned we published a special edition “Inside the Ropes at the 2019 ANA Inspiration”. Enjoy…

View the Inside The Ropes at the 2019 ANA Inspiration Digital Magazine

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

The “Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019” is a special SaskGolfer Article Series documenting some of our own personal experiences as we travel around the province of Saskatchewan. They are in no particular order, as all of our experiences are special in their own unique way. Enjoy!

Tags