Anna Young Advances to Stage 2 at Q School

Saskatchewan’s Anna Young accomplished another major step in securing status on the LPGA Tour… advancing to Stage 2 at the LPGA Qualifying School.

Young shot rounds of 70, 73, 72 and 77 at the Qualifying Stage 1, competing against a field of over 350 female golfers in Rancho Mirage and Palm Desert, California. With temperatures reaching +35 degrees Celsius all week, conditioning and hydration would play a huge role in determining which golfers would advance to the next stage.

If you are a follower of Anna Young on her social media channels, you’ll know she’s a big fitness enthusiast. Mix in a strong work ethic on the driving range and practice green, and it was just a matter of time before Anna reached this current level of success. With Stage 2 scheduled for October 14th to the 17th, 2019, in Florida, Anna will have plenty of time to prepare to reach new heights.

Asked how she will prepare for Stage 2, Anna replied;

“I will prepare for second stage the same way I did first stage. I’ll play some practice rounds in advance of the tournament week, focus on my pre-shot routine / committing to targets, continue to make my putting stroke consistent, and trust that all the work I’ve put in up until the event is exactly what I need”.

Choosing to play in her 1st LPGA event in 2018, in her home province of Saskatchewan, over competing in the 2018 LPGA Q School, it is evident Anna has a game plan and is sticking to it. Watching Anna at the 2018 CP Women’s Open in Regina, gaining experience not only on the golf course but in the media center as well, you could sense that she was inching closer and closer to an LPGA card.

On behalf of the entire Saskatchewan golfing community, I would like to congratulate Anna on her recent success and wish her all the best as she prepares for the upcoming LPGA and Symetra Tour Stage 2 Qualifying Tournament.

Image Credit: LPGA Tour

Follow Anna at the LPGA Q School here

