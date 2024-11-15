Divots Indoor Golf – Regina

Customer Service is Key to Success at Popular Regina Indoor Golf Facility

Every fall in Saskatchewan when the prairie turf freezes, the “growing golf” baton gets passed to the many inviting indoor golf facilities throughout the province. One of Saskatchewean’s Indoor Golf facilities that takes the hand-off, full stride, and continues the forward momentum year after year is Divots Indoor Golf in Regina.

The doors open at Divots Indoor Golf each October and the ownership, management and entire staff are always fully prepared to service the needs of the active and growing Regina golfing community. “When it comes to the day-to-day operations, we’re in the groove after being in business for 10+ years now”, states Alyx, one of the co-owners.

We sat down with Alyx and Divots’ Manager Alexis during a busy weekend afternoon and immediately felt the energy and pride they have in their growing operation. What’s been their key to longevity and secrets to success? It could be any number of things, but one core ingredient is definitely top level customer service. The 12+ staff members at Divots, many of which work at local golf courses in the summer months, ensure customers are well taken care of. “We are very passionate about maintaining a healthy, fun, and positive working environment for our staff. We love to encourage the staff to get to know each other and the customers that come in. This gives us a unique “Home” type of feel to our customers. This kind of energy that we have built at Divots has created life long friendships amongst the staff and even some of the customers at Divots. It’s like home for a lot of customers and staff and you feel that in the customer service that our staff provides. As soon as you walk in the door you feel that uplifting energy”, explained Alexis. Another key to success is providing a layout that is spacious enough to allow golfers to feel comfortable, and with 7 simulator bays positioned throughout the 5,800 square feet of space, there is plenty of room for all golfers to fully enjoy their indoor golf experience.

Along with top tier customer service, Divots utilizes one of the world leaders in golf simulator technology, AboutGOLF. Golfers can purchase Titleist golf balls designed specifically for indoor golf and the AboutGOLF technology, and marked to accurately measure ball flight data, allowing them to practice like the professionals. Before each indoor golf season gets underway, Divots management ensures the most current AboutGOLF courses are added, and they invest in the overall upkeep of the simulator technology, projectors and hitting screens, providing all golfers with an optimum golfing experience.

With 2024 rates ranging from $33 per hour to a peak of $38 per hour + tax, golfers are also able to enjoy a beverage or two and food options, making for a complete Divots Indoor Golf experience. When it comes to the food menu, the Albatross Platter is amazing, filling and is the ideal addition to your indoor golf fun. League play is extremely popular and available for both Ladies and Men.

Did we mention the incredible service by all the staff? We’ll mention it once again anyway because customer service just doesn’t get any better than at Divots Indoor Golf. Great job!

Visit the Divots Indoor Golf website for more information and to book your premium Regina Indoor Golf experience; www.divotsgolf.com

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

