Deer Valley Golf Club

One of Saskatchewan’s Premier Hosts

Deer Valley Golf Club, located just a short 15 minute drive northwest or Regina, continues to top the list as one of the more popular hosts for corporate events, Amateur Championships, Junior Golf events and PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone events.

Tucked peacefully in the scenic Qu’Appelle Valley, the golf course is also a popular host to the traveling golfer. With a well groomed practice facility and inviting deck, both conveniently located steps away from the sprawling clubhouse, it’s easy to see why Deer Valley is highly visited by golfers of all skill levels and ages.

Head Professional John Greenough, who recently held the position of President of the PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone, continues to enhance his Golf Event Management expertise to assist golf event organizers in effectively managing their events hosted at Deer Valley. John has been carefully selective in providing groups an optional event registration and scoring solution, saving countless hours for everyone involved. Adding to the overall success of any event at Deer Valley is the impressive 8,000 square foot clubhouse and savory meal options.

The well maintained golf course, set alongside the Deer Valley Development, was built within 475 acres of natural valley and prairie terrain. Before your next visit, be sure to check out the fantastic drone video on the Deer Valley website. A gentle par 5 opening hole, with a generous wide fairway, allows golfers to confidently ease into their round. This is one of those golf courses that holds your attention throughout the entire 18 holes, with an amazing view of the valley from numerous viewpoints.

The leading golf manufacturers such as Titleist, TaylorMade, PING and Callaway Golf make frequent visits to Deer Valley with their newest products on demo days, a great added service due to the expansive grass practice facility and supportive PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals available to the golfers. Deer Valley is the custom fitting authority in Regina and provides a Certified Fitting Professional and custom fitting systems that are on site at all times.

Junior Golf in Saskatchewan is thriving, due in large part to golf courses such as Deer Valley consistently delivering quality, affordable Junior Golf Programs over the years.The Deer Valley Junior golf program consists of “Learn to Play” programming. The Junior Lessons program and Junior Nights are great ways for juniors to learn about the game of golf.

Following your round, or after your golf lesson, you’ll want to relax on the outdoor deck and soak in the views of the golf course and surrounding valley. You’ll also want to spend some time browsing the unique Pro Shop merchandise that is well stocked. Every time I’ve been in the Deer Valley Golf Club Pro Shop, there has always been a handful of items that no other Pro Shop in Saskatchewan is carrying.

As one of the top destination golf facilities in the province of Saskatchewan, be sure to block off plenty of time to fully enjoy all the amazing amenities that Deer Valley Golf Club has to offer.

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

Visit the Deer Valley Golf Club Website

