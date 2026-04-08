Cooke Municipal Golf Course
One of Saskatchewan’s most popular public golf courses, and arguably one of Canada’s top public courses, Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert, continues to set the bar in Saskatchewan for the public golf course experience.
SCOREGolf ranked Cooke Municipal GC at #66 on their “Canada’s Best Public Golf Courses” list in 2025, and also recognized the facility as one of the best “Value Add” courses based on their attractive green fee rates.
“Playability” is a key word that comes to mind when describing the Cooke Municipal Golf Course. The facility is able to host all levels of events and tournaments due to the overall fair, but at the same time challenging, test of golf for all levels of golfers. Golfers of all abilities will appreciate the solid mix of risk / reward holes that can lead to lower scores. With two par 4’s playing slightly more than 300 yards from the back tees, holes #6 (313 yards) and #16 (310 yards), golfers are enticed into driving the green, but accuracy is equally paramount as a two-tiered green on #6 and greenside bunkers on #16 will test your skills.
Measuring in at just over 6,300 yards from the back tees, golfers playing Cooke GC don’t need to overpower the course. Strategically placed trees, with overhanging limbs, require golfers to focus more on precision off the tees than power. Golfers wanting to unleash the driver need to be selective in doing so. Cooke GC has one of the most challenging opening and closing hole combinations in all of Saskatchewan. Measuring in at 433 yards and 428 yards, holes #1 and #18 require long, accurate drives in order to reach the green with a mid-iron. Reaching the green in regulation doesn’t guarantee a par as you’ll need to carefully read your putts on the sloped greens.
As a competitive golfer who enjoys a challenging, yet fair, test of golf, I appreciate being presented options off the tee boxes. With some course upgrades completed in recent years, golfers teeing it up on holes #3 and #5 will notice a little more room on the right side of both fairways, where fairway bunkers have been replaced by grass. Both holes now offer golfers an option to hit their tee shot out to the right, avoiding the water that extends along the left side of both holes. Previously, any ball leaving the cozy confines of the fairway ended up in the water or drifted away into a fairway bunker.
Having hosted national Golf Canada Championships, including the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship, where only one competitor finished the event under par, Cooke GC can be set up to test golfers of all ages and abilities.
Hole #13, a par 4 dogleg right is one of our favorite holes that requires a well-placed tee shot. With multiple bunkers lining the left side of the fairway, and a large bunker placed at the inner elbow of the dogleg on the right side, the hole calls for your most accurate tee ball. With a great mix of risk / reward holes, Cooke GC also offers up a handful of premium, challenging golf holes. Having hosted Golf Canada Championships, including the Canadian Men’s Mid-Amateur Championship, where only one golfer finished the event under par, Cooke GC can be set up to test all ages and abilities.
The SaskGolfer Community annually rates Cooke Municipal Golf Course as one of the BEST CONDITIONED GOLF COURSES in SASKATCHEWAN
Cooke GC is an ideal Match Play Tournament course, due to the fact that on many holes, especially on the back 9, golfers can play the aggressive game or ease back and play safe, making a triple bogey just as easily as a birdie. One of the best Match Play tournaments in Western Canada, the Northern Amateur, is hosted annually by the Cooke GC. Tournaments and events at the Cooke GC attract some of the best female and male golfers in the province, due in large part to PGA of Canada Professionals Darcy Myers and Ryan Wells, along with the entire staff, providing welcoming and friendly tournament experiences.
For many years, some of Saskatchewan’s top golfers have developed their game at the Cooke GC. Knowing their strong initiatives on growing and developing junior golf, there will be wave after wave of top golfers for years to come.
The Cooke GC will continue to be a top choice for golfers due to the countless new options, course improvements and overall value at one of Saskatchewan’s friendliest golf courses. Be sure to add Cooke GC to your annual “Must Play Golf Courses in Saskatchewan” list!