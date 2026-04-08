One of Saskatchewan’s most popular public golf courses, and arguably one of Canada’s top public courses, Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert, continues to set the bar in Saskatchewan for the public golf course experience.

SCOREGolf ranked Cooke Municipal GC at #66 on their “Canada’s Best Public Golf Courses” list in 2025, and also recognized the facility as one of the best “Value Add” courses based on their attractive green fee rates.

“Playability” is a key word that comes to mind when describing the Cooke Municipal Golf Course. The facility is able to host all levels of events and tournaments due to the overall fair, but at the same time challenging, test of golf for all levels of golfers. Golfers of all abilities will appreciate the solid mix of risk / reward holes that can lead to lower scores. With two par 4’s playing slightly more than 300 yards from the back tees, holes #6 (313 yards) and #16 (310 yards), golfers are enticed into driving the green, but accuracy is equally paramount as a two-tiered green on #6 and greenside bunkers on #16 will test your skills.

Measuring in at just over 6,300 yards from the back tees, golfers playing Cooke GC don’t need to overpower the course. Strategically placed trees, with overhanging limbs, require golfers to focus more on precision off the tees than power. Golfers wanting to unleash the driver need to be selective in doing so. Cooke GC has one of the most challenging opening and closing hole combinations in all of Saskatchewan. Measuring in at 433 yards and 428 yards, holes #1 and #18 require long, accurate drives in order to reach the green with a mid-iron. Reaching the green in regulation doesn’t guarantee a par as you’ll need to carefully read your putts on the sloped greens.

As a competitive golfer who enjoys a challenging, yet fair, test of golf, I appreciate being presented options off the tee boxes. With some course upgrades completed in recent years, golfers teeing it up on holes #3 and #5 will notice a little more room on the right side of both fairways, where fairway bunkers have been replaced by grass. Both holes now offer golfers an option to hit their tee shot out to the right, avoiding the water that extends along the left side of both holes. Previously, any ball leaving the cozy confines of the fairway ended up in the water or drifted away into a fairway bunker.