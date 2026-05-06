Waskesiu Golf Course
Waskesiu Golf Course is not just one of Saskatchewan’s great golf experiences — it is one of Canada’s. Set within the spectacular Prince Albert National Park, this Stanley Thompson design delivers exactly what destination golf should: memorable architecture, pristine conditioning, a distinct sense of place, and the kind of atmosphere that makes a round feel bigger than the scorecard. In 2025, Waskesiu was ranked by SCOREGolf as the 15th Best Public Golf Course in Canada, a national recognition that feels entirely deserved the moment you step onto the property.
2026 Adult Green Fee pricing is $88, including tax, which solidifies Waskesiu Golf Course as not only one of the top public golf courses in Canada, but the best value as well.
The first thing golfers will notice is the setting. Beginning with the drive into the Waskesiu area, there is a character that cannot be duplicated. This is northern Saskatchewan golf at its best: towering trees, rolling natural terrain, quiet forest corridors, fresh lake-country air, and a routing that feels beautifully carved into the landscape rather than forced onto it. Every hole has its own identity. It is strategic, playable and scenic, with the kind of classic design values that reward thoughtful position over brute force.
The greens are the true headline. For a course that sees major summer traffic and tournament play, the putting surfaces are consistently immaculate. They roll pure, hold well-struck approach shots, and offer enough contour to keep every putt interesting. There are no gimmicks here — just quality turf, clean speeds, and surfaces that feel championship-ready.
Every golf season, hundreds of competitive golfers gather in Waskesiu at different times for the Lobstick tournaments. You can feel it in the clubhouse, on the first tee, and in Stanley’s Clubhouse. Waskesiu is a course where generations of golfers have tested themselves, built friendships, and returned year after year.
Starting immediately on hole #1, golfers need to stay aware of the slopes in and around the greens. As friendly as a front pin on the 1st hole looks, anything just short will leave a tricky chip onto a green that is sloped from front to back. Hole #2 doesn’t get any easier as one of Saskatchewan’s top par 3 holes awaits golfers. The smart tee shot on this short par 3 will be to the left half of the green as there is a dramatic left to right slope. Par is a great score on this hole any given day. The fairways are generous enough to welcome resort golfers, but the angles matter. Miss on the wrong side and trees quickly narrow your options. Place the ball well, and the course opens up with inviting approach lines. That balance is one of Waskesiu’s greatest strengths. It is challenging enough for elite players, yet never punishing simply for the sake of difficulty. The course gives golfers room to play, but it also rewards those who think one shot ahead.
The northern Saskatchewan setting adds another unforgettable layer. Golfers at Waskesiu are playing inside one of Canada’s most scenic national park environments, and the wildlife is part of the experience. Seeing elk during a round is very much part of the Waskesiu charm, and bear sightings are also part of the broader Prince Albert National Park reality. It creates a sense of adventure that few Canadian golf courses can match. This is not just a round of golf — it is a day in the boreal forest.
Waskesiu Golf Course also has a tournament tradition that gives the course a special competitive soul. The famous Lobstick Tournaments are among the largest match play events in North America, drawing more than 800 golfers across junior, men’s, women’s, and senior divisions. That history matters. You can feel it in the clubhouse, on the first tee, and in Stanley’s Clubhouse. Waskesiu is a course where generations of golfers have tested themselves, built friendships, and returned year after year. The finishing stretch of holes, specifically holes 15 and 17, are short par 4’s that are always pivotal in any of the Lobstick matches.
What makes Waskesiu even more compelling is that this course is both affordable and accessible. Adult green fees of just $88, including weekends, represent outstanding value for a course of this calibre. In an era when destination golf often comes with premium pricing, Waskesiu stands out for remaining attainable without sacrificing quality or prestige. Players are not simply paying for a scenic round in a national park; they are experiencing a historic Stanley Thompson design, a championship-calibre setting, and one of the province’s most cherished golf traditions.
The Lobstick tree on the 1st hole is legendary. According to native legend, the tassle-top lobstick tree, created by lopping off a series of branches below the top, was used as a navigational marker.
PGA of Canada Professionals Tyler Baker and Paul Shatz lead the management team, providing a warm welcoming to all golfers. Golf course superintendent Blaine Fagnou has strong Northern Saskatchewan turf care experience, having worked previously at the popular Elk Ridge Resort just 5 minutes down the highway. You could say it’s a dream team, employing three of the best in the Saskatchewan golf industry.
As a stay-and-play destination, Waskesiu is equally strong. The golf course pairs perfectly with the village, lake, cabins, hotels, restaurants, beaches, trails, and laid-back national park atmosphere. It is easy to understand why the SaskGolfer Community voted Waskesiu the Top Stay-And-Play Destination in Saskatchewan in 2025. The golf is exceptional, but the overall trip is what elevates it. Enjoying some famous cinnamon buns at the Waskesiu Trading Company, a morning tee time, an afternoon by the lake, and an evening in Waskesiu Village is about as good as a Saskatchewan golf getaway gets.
Accommodations in Waskesiu are offered up in many ways; looking for convenience, book at the Hawood Inn, is a cabin your style, check out the Kapasiwin Bungalows or Lost Creek Resort.
What ultimately makes Waskesiu a 5-star course is how complete the experience feels. The architecture has pedigree. The greens are outstanding. The setting is uniquely Saskatchewan. The wildlife encounters are memorable. The tournament history is unmatched in the province. And the destination appeal is first class.
For golfers building a Saskatchewan bucket list, Waskesiu belongs at the very top. For golfers travelling across Canada in search of the country’s best public courses, it is no longer a hidden gem — it is nationally recognized, proudly ranked, and fully worthy of the attention. Waskesiu Golf Course is classic, beautiful, fair, challenging, and unforgettable.