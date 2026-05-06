Starting immediately on hole #1, golfers need to stay aware of the slopes in and around the greens. As friendly as a front pin on the 1st hole looks, anything just short will leave a tricky chip onto a green that is sloped from front to back. Hole #2 doesn’t get any easier as one of Saskatchewan’s top par 3 holes awaits golfers. The smart tee shot on this short par 3 will be to the left half of the green as there is a dramatic left to right slope. Par is a great score on this hole any given day. The fairways are generous enough to welcome resort golfers, but the angles matter. Miss on the wrong side and trees quickly narrow your options. Place the ball well, and the course opens up with inviting approach lines. That balance is one of Waskesiu’s greatest strengths. It is challenging enough for elite players, yet never punishing simply for the sake of difficulty. The course gives golfers room to play, but it also rewards those who think one shot ahead.

The northern Saskatchewan setting adds another unforgettable layer. Golfers at Waskesiu are playing inside one of Canada’s most scenic national park environments, and the wildlife is part of the experience. Seeing elk during a round is very much part of the Waskesiu charm, and bear sightings are also part of the broader Prince Albert National Park reality. It creates a sense of adventure that few Canadian golf courses can match. This is not just a round of golf — it is a day in the boreal forest.

Waskesiu Golf Course also has a tournament tradition that gives the course a special competitive soul. The famous Lobstick Tournaments are among the largest match play events in North America, drawing more than 800 golfers across junior, men’s, women’s, and senior divisions. That history matters. You can feel it in the clubhouse, on the first tee, and in Stanley’s Clubhouse. Waskesiu is a course where generations of golfers have tested themselves, built friendships, and returned year after year. The finishing stretch of holes, specifically holes 15 and 17, are short par 4’s that are always pivotal in any of the Lobstick matches.

What makes Waskesiu even more compelling is that this course is both affordable and accessible. Adult green fees of just $88, including weekends, represent outstanding value for a course of this calibre. In an era when destination golf often comes with premium pricing, Waskesiu stands out for remaining attainable without sacrificing quality or prestige. Players are not simply paying for a scenic round in a national park; they are experiencing a historic Stanley Thompson design, a championship-calibre setting, and one of the province’s most cherished golf traditions.