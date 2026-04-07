Deer Park Golf Course
We’ve been to Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton previously, but with their multi-million dollar clubhouse upgrades fully completed, we needed to make a return trip and experience the facility in its entirety. With one of the tidiest front entrances that includes a mammoth course logo emblazoned on the front of the clubhouse, it’s immediately apparent that you’re in for a first class day.
Complementing the beautifully conditioned 6,395 yard course is the award winning Owl’s Nest Restaurant and Bar inside the expansive full service clubhouse facility, which opened to rave reviews in 2023. Featuring a bar with interior seating, a three-season covered deck and open patio dining areas, the Owl’s Nest serves up a menu that is thoughtfully curated, offering a perfect mix of classic golf course favorites. We tried the Cajun Chicken sandwich during our visit and we’re still full. Our meal was both flavorful and beautifully presented, and the service was prompt and professional.
Enjoying a meal in the award winning clubhouse caps off the perfect day at Deer Park Golf Course. The Owl’s Nest Restaurant and Bar offers some of the best golf course meal options in all of Saskatchewan
Once on the first tee, it is immediately clear that there is ample room off the tee, yet designed to challenge and reward thoughtful play. Bunkering is fair yet demanding, and the greens are among the smoothest and consistent we have played on in the entire province. Each putt rolled true, reflecting careful maintenance and a consistent speed that rewarded a confident stroke.
Throughout the round, I was particularly struck by the course’s subtle elevation changes, particularly the 8th hole, a par 3 that measures 167 yards from the back tee. This is one of our “Top Par 3 Holes in all of Saskatchewan”. The rolling, deep green allows for some forgiveness in your club selection and gives the maintenance team multiple options for some challenging, yet fair pin placements. Photo opps present themselves on the 16th and 17th holes, with the tee box on 17 being one of the most isolated platforms in all of Saskatchewan.
The SaskGolfer Community annually ranks Deer Park Golf Course as one of the TOP 10 BEST GREEN FEE VALUES IN SASKATCHEWAN
A fully stocked Pro Shop, golf lessons and top level customer service provided by PGA of Canada Professional Allan Sauser (one of the best in the business) and the entire staff ensures golfers are fully prepared to enjoy their day at Deer Park Golf Course. As a municipal course owned by the city and open to the public, Deer Park offers notable value. In 2020 it ranked number four on a national “value courses” list and the SaskGolfer Community has voted it as a “Top 10 Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan” multiple times.
Deer Park Golf Course’s grass driving range is well-maintained with ample targets that allow for a focused warm-up session. There are multiple short game practice areas, one for putting and the other for chipping, that mirror the course’s on-course conditions.
In summary, this Saskatchewan golf course delivers an exemplary blend of playability, natural beauty, and hospitality. The smooth greens, attentive staff, and exceptional dining elevate it beyond a typical Saskatchewan golfing experience. Whether for a casual round with friends, a corporate outing, or a weekend golf getaway, this course represents the very best of prairie golf.
What does the city of Yorkton have to offer outside of your golfing experience at Deer Park Golf Course? The Painted Hand Casino, conveniently located just minutes from the golf course, has become east-central Saskatchewan’s number one entertainment attraction. Tourists and area residents are offered a unique entertainment experience by way of traditional First Nations hospitality and service. With over 300,000 guests annually, the casino offers a wide array of entertainment options including all your favorite slot machines and electronic game tables
As host to multiple successful Golf Saskatchewan provincial championships over the years, it won’t be long before Golf Canada comes knocking on the door offering to bring Canada’s top female or male amateur, junior or senior golfers to the city of Yorkton for a Golf Canada National Championship. Book it.
Aerial Images provide by SaskGolfer Drone Services