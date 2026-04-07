A fully stocked Pro Shop, golf lessons and top level customer service provided by PGA of Canada Professional Allan Sauser (one of the best in the business) and the entire staff ensures golfers are fully prepared to enjoy their day at Deer Park Golf Course. As a municipal course owned by the city and open to the public, Deer Park offers notable value. In 2020 it ranked number four on a national “value courses” list and the SaskGolfer Community has voted it as a “Top 10 Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan” multiple times.

Deer Park Golf Course’s grass driving range is well-maintained with ample targets that allow for a focused warm-up session. There are multiple short game practice areas, one for putting and the other for chipping, that mirror the course’s on-course conditions.

In summary, this Saskatchewan golf course delivers an exemplary blend of playability, natural beauty, and hospitality. The smooth greens, attentive staff, and exceptional dining elevate it beyond a typical Saskatchewan golfing experience. Whether for a casual round with friends, a corporate outing, or a weekend golf getaway, this course represents the very best of prairie golf.

What does the city of Yorkton have to offer outside of your golfing experience at Deer Park Golf Course? The Painted Hand Casino, conveniently located just minutes from the golf course, has become east-central Saskatchewan’s number one entertainment attraction. Tourists and area residents are offered a unique entertainment experience by way of traditional First Nations hospitality and service. With over 300,000 guests annually, the casino offers a wide array of entertainment options including all your favorite slot machines and electronic game tables

As host to multiple successful Golf Saskatchewan provincial championships over the years, it won’t be long before Golf Canada comes knocking on the door offering to bring Canada’s top female or male amateur, junior or senior golfers to the city of Yorkton for a Golf Canada National Championship. Book it.

Aerial Images provide by SaskGolfer Drone Services