Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern as having the “Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan for 2025“.
With green fees in 2025 set at $62 (including power cart) to play Monday through Wednesday, and 1/2 price green fees every Thursday, it’s obvious why the Saskatchewan golfing community chose VRP as having the best green fee value in all of Saskatchewan. Friday and weekend green fees were $59 in 2025, including tax.
Congratulations to Park Manager / PGA of Canada Professional Conner McGill and Golf Course Superintendant Myles Johb on providing the Saskatchewan golfers with amazing value and superb course conditions in 2025.
Valley Regional Park Golf Course - Rosthern, SK
When it comes to overall value and playability of golf courses in Saskatchewan, one of the more popular choices for golfers living in the Prince Albert and Saskatoon regions, and for golfers traveling to or from Northern Saskatchewan, is the Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern.
Golfers could play Monday to Wednesday in 2025 for just $62, which included a power cart. With their brand new clubhbouse in 2024, combined with their consistent course conditions throughout the year, Valley Regional Park Golf Course has been elevated to one of the top golf experiences in Saskatchewan
Valley Regional Park GC’s new clubhouse opened in 2024
Valley Regional Park GC par 3 9th Hole
Saskatchewan has become known for their amazing Green Fee Values. Harbor Golf Club in Elbow, Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton and Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin have been recognized multiple times, both regionally and nationally, over recent years for their incredible value.
Each year the SaskGolfer Awards Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall condition of the golf courses each season.
TOP 5 Best Green Fee Values in Saskatchewan
Our highly respected panel of voters traveled all throughout Saskatchewan in 2025, submitting votes on 34 different golf courses in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following golf courses as having the Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan for the 2025 season;
- Valley Regional Park Golf Course – Rosthern, SK
- Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu, SK
- Cooke Municipal Golf Course – Prince Albert, SK
- Holiday Park Golf Course – Saskatoon, SK
- Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.