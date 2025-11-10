The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern as having the “Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan for 2025“.

With green fees in 2025 set at $62 (including power cart) to play Monday through Wednesday, and 1/2 price green fees every Thursday, it’s obvious why the Saskatchewan golfing community chose VRP as having the best green fee value in all of Saskatchewan. Friday and weekend green fees were $59 in 2025, including tax.

Congratulations to Park Manager / PGA of Canada Professional Conner McGill and Golf Course Superintendant Myles Johb on providing the Saskatchewan golfers with amazing value and superb course conditions in 2025.