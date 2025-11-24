Top 5 Hidden Gem Golf Courses in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen the Northern Meadows Golf Club in Goodsoil as the “Top Hidden Gem in Saskatchewan for 2025″.
The SaskGolfer Community members who voted on this category submitted votes on 40 different golf courses throughout all of Saskatchewan. Golf courses in Saskatchewan have seen unprecedented growth and have invested back into their facilities, improving the overall golfing experiences, elevating the province of Saskatchewan as an ideal golfing destination.
Congratulations to the 3 local Goodsoil families on the amazing 2025 golf season, and their overall growth in the last few years; the Gelowitz’s, the Gamache’s and the Kalinski’s.
Just 15 minutes south of Meadow Lake Provincial Park—the largest in Saskatchewan—Northern Meadows Golf Club stands out as a premiere golf club carefully crafted into the tranquil landscape. Play a round of golf, enjoy a good meal, or even stay the night / weekend. With cozy cottages on-site and a full service RV park, a trip to Northern Meadows Golf Club doesn’t have to end when your last putt drops. Plan your visit to this unparalleled golf destination in the heart of the Prairies.
The Northwest area of Saskatchewan has become one of the most popular regions for golfers to enjoy fabulous golf course conditions at some of the best rates in all of Canada. Northern Meadows Golf Club continues to rise up from “hidden gem” to one of the top golf courses in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award winners can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall course conditions and quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Hidden Gems in Saskatchewan in 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters submitted votes on 40 different golf courses in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following golf courses as the Top 5 Hidden Gems in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Northern Meadows Golf Club – Goodsoil, SK
- Meadow Lake Golf Club – Meadow Lake, SK
- North Battleford G&CC – North Battleford, SK
- Evergreen Golf Course – Nipawin, SK
- Rolling Pines Golf & Country Resort – Nipawin, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive amateur golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.