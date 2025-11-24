The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen the Northern Meadows Golf Club in Goodsoil as the “Top Hidden Gem in Saskatchewan for 2025″.

The SaskGolfer Community members who voted on this category submitted votes on 40 different golf courses throughout all of Saskatchewan. Golf courses in Saskatchewan have seen unprecedented growth and have invested back into their facilities, improving the overall golfing experiences, elevating the province of Saskatchewan as an ideal golfing destination.

Congratulations to the 3 local Goodsoil families on the amazing 2025 golf season, and their overall growth in the last few years; the Gelowitz’s, the Gamache’s and the Kalinski’s.