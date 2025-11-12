The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Riverside Country Club in Saskatoon as being the “Best Golf Course in Saskatchewan for 2025“.

The SaskGolfer Community members who voted were very accurate on this category, as Riverside Country Club delivers an exceptional golfing experience every visit. Although a private club, Riverside CC hosts multiple top golf tournaments and charity events every season, including the Concorde Group Corp. Saskatoon Open.

In referring to “Best Golf Courses in Saskatchewan for 2025”, we asked the SaskGolfer Community to take into consideration the golf course conditions, green consistency, green fee / guest green fee value, amenities, quality of service and overall enjoyment of playing the golf course.

Congratulations to the entire team at Riverside Country Club, including; Executive Director Robert Klombies, Assistant Executive Director Cody-Lynn Morrell, PGA of Canada Head Professional Earl Scott, Superintendent Doug Campbell, PGA of Canada Professionals Chad Lavalee and Tayden Wallin on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with premium golf course conditions and high level service.