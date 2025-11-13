The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Saskatoon Golf and Country Club as having the “Best Grass Driving Range in Saskatchewan for 2025.

The SaskGolfer Community members who voted were once again very accurate on this category, as Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada. Saskatoon Golf & Country Club received 27% of the votes for the Best Driving Range in Saskatchewan for 2025.

Congratulations to the staff at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club, including; McLaren Taylor, Terry McNeilly, Brennen Gee, Sloane Harder, Phil Jonas, Patty Jonas, Kayla Gessner, Pat Mitchell and the entire SGCC team on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with a premium practice facility and high level service