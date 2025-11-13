Best Driving Range in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Saskatoon Golf and Country Club as having the “Best Grass Driving Range in Saskatchewan for 2025.
The SaskGolfer Community members who voted were once again very accurate on this category, as Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada. Saskatoon Golf & Country Club received 27% of the votes for the Best Driving Range in Saskatchewan for 2025.
Congratulations to the staff at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club, including; McLaren Taylor, Terry McNeilly, Brennen Gee, Sloane Harder, Phil Jonas, Patty Jonas, Kayla Gessner, Pat Mitchell and the entire SGCC team on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with a premium practice facility and high level service
Saskatoon Golf and Country Club - Saskatoon, SK
The Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada. The focal point is the 40 acre driving range, which has 6 target greens, a 10 acre double-ended tee teeing area and is equipped with consistent practice balls. A short game area is also available for pitching, chipping and sand play including a large practice green, convenient to the clubhouse, available for improvement of your putting skills.
The 3-Hole Course is unique in the area and has 3 full holes (Par 3, Par 4 and Par 5), which can be used to simulate a short game or for a short walk during lunch.
Saskatoon Country Club successfully co-hosted the 2024 Golf Canada Men’s Amateur Championship with many players recognizing and acknowledging that the grass conditions, size of the range and premium golf balls were some of the best at a Golf Canada National Championship
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award winners can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall course conditions and quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Grass Driving Ranges in Saskatchewan in 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters traveled all throughout Saskatchewan in 2025, submitting votes on 23 different golf course driving ranges in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following facilities as having the Top 5 Best Grass Driving Ranges in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Saskatoon Golf & Country Club – Saskatoon, SK
- Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap, SK
- The Legends Golf Club – Warman, SK
- Riverside Country Club – Saskatoon, SK
- The Wascana – Regina, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.