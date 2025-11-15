The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen the MNP Northeast Open as the “Best Golf Tournament in Saskatchewan for 2025.

The SaskGolfer Community members who voted are also a group of golfers that play a lot of competitive golf. The MNP Northeast Open received a large percentage of the votes for the Best Golf Tournament in Saskatchewan for 2025.

Congratulations to Tournament Chairman Dean Prosky, who established the tournament in 2004 and has grown the tournament to be the #1 competitive golf tournament in all of Saskatchewan, hands down. PGA of Canada Professional Derrick Tallon and his staff at Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin provide amazing hospitality and committee members Ryan Haight, Devin Mah and Tallon need to be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication every year in hosting the popular event. Congrats to you all!