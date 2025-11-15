Best Golf Tournament in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen the MNP Northeast Open as the “Best Golf Tournament in Saskatchewan for 2025.
The SaskGolfer Community members who voted are also a group of golfers that play a lot of competitive golf. The MNP Northeast Open received a large percentage of the votes for the Best Golf Tournament in Saskatchewan for 2025.
Congratulations to Tournament Chairman Dean Prosky, who established the tournament in 2004 and has grown the tournament to be the #1 competitive golf tournament in all of Saskatchewan, hands down. PGA of Canada Professional Derrick Tallon and his staff at Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin provide amazing hospitality and committee members Ryan Haight, Devin Mah and Tallon need to be acknowledged for their hard work and dedication every year in hosting the popular event. Congrats to you all!
The MNP Northeast Open annually hosts PGA of Canada Professionals and Amateurs and is one of Saskatchewan’s most competitive and popular golf events. Hosted at Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin, the event kicks off the competitive golf season each year.
Past champions include Tommy Danielson, Chase Pochylko, Will Blake, Josh Nagy, Phil Jonas, Danny Klughart, Dave Stewart, Colin Coben, Ashley Ziegeman and multiple winners Dean Brown, Brett Henry and Tyler Frank. The organizing committee, chaired by Dean Prosky, ensures the event draws the top Saskatchewan golfers each and every year.
Dean Prosky has elevated the MNP Northeast Open to be the #1 golf tournament in all of Saskatchewan. The tournament committee and host golf course are best in class, and with the addition of MNP as the major sponsor in 2025, the tournament will continue to be the benchmark for golf tournaments hosted in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award winners can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall course conditions and quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Golf Tournaments in Saskatchewan in 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters submitted votes on 29 different golf tournaments hosted in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following tournaments as the Top 5 Best Golf Tournaments in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- MNP Northeast Open – Nipawin, SK
- The Lobstick – Waskesiu, SK
- Concorde Group Corp. Saskatoon Open – Saskatoon, SK
- PLYR Cups – Saskatchewan
- Saskatchewan Amateur Championships – Humboldt, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive amateur golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.