The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Riverside Country Club in Saskatoon as having the “Best Conditioned Greens in Saskatchewan for 2025“.

Riverside Country Club delivers an exceptional golfing experience every visit. Although a private club, Riverside CC hosts multiple top golf tournaments and charity events every season, including the Concorde Group Corp. Saskatoon Open.

Congratulations Riverside Country Club Golf Course Superintendent Doug Campbell and his team on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with premium golf course conditions.