Best Conditioned Greens in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Riverside Country Club in Saskatoon as having the “Best Conditioned Greens in Saskatchewan for 2025“.
Riverside Country Club delivers an exceptional golfing experience every visit. Although a private club, Riverside CC hosts multiple top golf tournaments and charity events every season, including the Concorde Group Corp. Saskatoon Open.
Congratulations Riverside Country Club Golf Course Superintendent Doug Campbell and his team on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with premium golf course conditions.
Riverside Country Club employs multiple award-winning PGA of Canada Professionals. Long time Saskatoon resident, and highly respected member of the Saskatchewan golfing community, Earl Scott, leads a team of 2025 PGA of Saskatchewan award winners that includes Chad Lavalee and Tayden Wallin.
Riverside Country Club successfully hosted the 2024 Golf Canada Men’s Amateur Championship, ensuring that the entire province of Saskatchewan will play host to more Golf Canada national championships in future years. Well done RCC!
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Awards can change, depending on the number of votes received, the overall course conditions that given year and the quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Best Conditioned Greens in Saskatchewan 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters traveled all throughout Saskatchewan in 2025, submitting votes on 25 different golf courses in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following facilities as being the Top 5 Best Conditioned Greens in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Riverside Country Club – Saskatoon, SK
- Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu, SK
- Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap, SK
- Cooke Municipal Golf Course – Prince Albert, SK
- The Legends Golf Club – Warman, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.