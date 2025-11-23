Best Snack Shack in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Saskatoon Golf and Country Club as having the Best Snack Shack in Saskatchewan for 2025.
The conveniently located snack shack at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is annually a favourite with the SaskGolfer Community. Golfers pass by the snack shack after 9 holes, after 12 holes and after their round, providing multiple opportunities to try the many tasty offerings. During tournaments, the staff is often outside on the patio cooking up some fresh burgers for the golfers, providing a nice added touch for the competitors.
The SaskGolfer Community also voted Saskatoon Golf & Country Club as having the Best Driving Range and Best Golf Course Patio in 2025. SGCC is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada.
Congratulations to the staff at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with a premium golfing experience to both their members and all guests.
Saskatoon Golf and Country Club - Saskatoon, SK
The Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada. The focal point is the 40 acre driving range, which has 6 target greens, a 10 acre double-ended tee teeing area and is equipped with consistent practice balls. A short game area is also available for pitching, chipping and sand play including a large practice green, convenient to the clubhouse, available for improvement of your putting skills.
Saskatoon Country Club successfully co-hosted the 2024 Golf Canada Men’s Amateur Championship with many players recognizing and acknowledging that the grass conditions, size of the range and premium golf balls were some of the best at a Golf Canada National Championship
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award winners can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall course conditions and quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Best Snack Shacks in Saskatchewan in 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters traveled all throughout Saskatchewan in 2025, submitting votes on 15 different golf course patios in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following facilities as having the Top 5 Best Snack Shacks in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Saskatoon Golf & Country Club – Saskatoon, SK
- Riverside Country Club – Saskatoon, SK
- Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu, SK
- Cooke Municipal Golf Course – Prince Albert, SK
- The Legends Golf Club – Warman, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.