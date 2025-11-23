The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Saskatoon Golf and Country Club as having the Best Snack Shack in Saskatchewan for 2025.

The conveniently located snack shack at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club is annually a favourite with the SaskGolfer Community. Golfers pass by the snack shack after 9 holes, after 12 holes and after their round, providing multiple opportunities to try the many tasty offerings. During tournaments, the staff is often outside on the patio cooking up some fresh burgers for the golfers, providing a nice added touch for the competitors.

The SaskGolfer Community also voted Saskatoon Golf & Country Club as having the Best Driving Range and Best Golf Course Patio in 2025. SGCC is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada.

Congratulations to the staff at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with a premium golfing experience to both their members and all guests.