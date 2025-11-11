The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Urban Golf in Saskatoon as being the “Best Indoor Golf Facility for 2025“.

The voters absolutely nailed it on this one! If you’ve ever been to Urban Golf in Saskatoon, you immediately notice the classy, spacious layout, along with the industry leading Trackman technology in all 9 hitting bays. Leagues are extremely popular, and combined with the co-branded food menu with Birmingham’s Vodka & Ale House, it’s obvious why the Saskatchewan golfing community chose Urban Golf in Saskatoon as being the Best Indoor Golf Facility in all of Saskatchewan for 2025.

Congratulations to owner and PGA of Canada Professional Kevin Dietz on providing the Saskatchewan golfers with amazing Indoor Golf facility for all golfers to enjoy, all 12 months of the year.