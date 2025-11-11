Best Indoor Golf Facility in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Urban Golf in Saskatoon as being the “Best Indoor Golf Facility for 2025“.
The voters absolutely nailed it on this one! If you’ve ever been to Urban Golf in Saskatoon, you immediately notice the classy, spacious layout, along with the industry leading Trackman technology in all 9 hitting bays. Leagues are extremely popular, and combined with the co-branded food menu with Birmingham’s Vodka & Ale House, it’s obvious why the Saskatchewan golfing community chose Urban Golf in Saskatoon as being the Best Indoor Golf Facility in all of Saskatchewan for 2025.
Congratulations to owner and PGA of Canada Professional Kevin Dietz on providing the Saskatchewan golfers with amazing Indoor Golf facility for all golfers to enjoy, all 12 months of the year.
Urban Golf - Saskatoon, SK
Urban Golf in Saskatoon is open all 12 months of the year and has aded the “Fitting Lab” to their services, providing golfers of all skill levels with the “Tour Pro Advantage”. By leveraging cutting-edge technology like Trackman, advanced fitting software, and expert analysis, they can assess your current equipment and identify the ideal combination from their extensive fitting options to enhance your performance.
Leagues throughout Saskatchewan have been very popular in recent years, and Urban Golf in Saskatoon has taken that league environment indoors, providing attractive, fun leagues for all levels of golfers. The overall atmosphere inside Urban Golf is second to none!
Leagues at Urban Golf are popular
Urban Golf utilizes Trackman Technology
Saskatchewan has seen an explosion in Indoor Golf over the last few years, and communities are recognizing the overall economic impact of introducing indoor golf in their area. There are currently in excess of 20 Indoor Golf facilities throughout all of Saskatchewan.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award for Best Indoor Golf Facility in Saskatchewan can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall services provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Indoor Golf Facilities in Saskatchewan
Our highly respected panel of voters traveled all throughout Saskatchewan in 2025, submitting votes on 19 different Indoor Golf facilties in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following facilities as being the Best Indoor Golf Facilties in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Urban Golf – Saskatoon, SK
- Ramada Golf Dome – Saskatoon, SK
- YXE Golf Lounge – Saskatoon, SK
- Divots Indoor Golf – Regina, SK
- First Tee Indoor Golf Centre – Regina, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.