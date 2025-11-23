The votes have been tabulated and the Saskatchewan golfing community has chosen Saskatoon Golf and Country Club as having the Best Golf Course Patio in Saskatchewan for 2025.

The SaskGolfer Community also voted Saskatoon Golf & Country Club as having the Best Driving Range in 2025. SGCC is home to one of the finest practice facilities in Western Canada. Saskatoon Golf & Country Club received 24% of the votes for the Best Golf Course Patio in Saskatchewan for 2025.

Congratulations to the staff at Saskatoon Golf & Country Club on providing the Saskatchewan golf community with a premium golf course patio and high level service