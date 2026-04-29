Evergreen Golf Course

The opening hole sets the tone immediately. It is a demanding par 5 start that asks for focus right out of the gate. There is no gentle warm-up here; the first hole makes you commit to a confident swing and smart course management. It is the type of opener that can either settle you into the round or quickly remind you that Evergreen deserves respect. That challenge is part of the appeal. It gives the course a competitive edge and makes a good score feel earned.

As the round develops, Evergreen continues to present a strong variety of holes. There are opportunities to be aggressive, specifically the short par 4 7th hole that measures just 279 yards from the back tee, but the layout consistently rewards placement over power. The course encourages golfers to think their way around rather than simply pull driver on every tee. That makes the round more engaging and gives players of different skill levels a chance to enjoy it in their own way.

One of the standout tests comes at the narrow 14th hole. This is a hole that demands accuracy and discipline. It is not necessarily about overpowering the course; it is about choosing the right club, committing to a precise target, and staying patient. For many golfers, the 14th will be one of the most memorable holes of the day because it creates exactly the kind of pressure that makes golf exciting. A well-played shot here feels especially satisfying. Many competitive players at the annual MNP Northeast Open stay 100% disciplined and pull out their straightest club in the bag, accepting a par on the hole any given day.

The closing stretch is equally impressive. There are a couple of birdie opportunities at the 16th and 17th holes, both short par 4 holes where accuracy is paramount. Evergreen’s finishing 18th hole provides a challenging and memorable conclusion, requiring the same combination of confidence and control that the course asks for all day. Like the opener, the closing hole has real character. It gives the round a strong sense of completion and leaves players with that familiar urge to head back to the first tee and try it all again.

Evergreen’s reputation as a competitive venue is well earned. The course has played host to multiple provincial championships, which speaks volumes about both the quality of the layout and the standard of conditioning. It is also home to the annual MNP Northeast Open, an event that adds to the course’s strong tournament identity. Courses that can challenge championship fields while still remaining enjoyable for everyday golfers are special, and Evergreen fits that description perfectly.

Beyond the golf itself, the staff deserves significant credit. The atmosphere around Evergreen is friendly, professional, and inviting. Whether you are a local regular, a tournament player, or a first-time visitor, the people at the course, and throughout the town of Nipawin for that matter, make the experience better. That kind of hospitality matters. It shapes the tone of the day before you even hit your opening tee shot, and it is one of the reasons golfers are likely to return. The Pro Shop carries many of the top golf brands, including; Titleist, Callaway, FootJoy, Puma, Cobra and Up Swing Golf For Kids. Evergreen Golf Course also hosts golf club fitting events during the season, where golfers can be custom fit by the leading golf companies.

Overall, Evergreen Golf Course delivers a complete and highly enjoyable Saskatchewan golf experience. The greens are outstanding, the layout is intelligent and fair, the opening and closing holes provide real drama, and signature challenges like the narrow 14th give the round lasting character. Add in a proven championship pedigree and a welcoming staff, and it is easy to see why Evergreen deserves a five-star review.

For golfers looking for a course that is beautifully maintained, strategically engaging, and genuinely fun to play in Saskatchewan, Evergreen Golf Course should be high on the list. It is challenging enough to test your game, fair enough to keep you coming back, and friendly enough to make every round feel like a great day at the course.