Valley Regional Park Golf Course also boasts four of the best par 3 holes in the province, with Hole #9, at just 156 yards from the back tees, ranking as one of our personal favourite par 3 holes in all of Saskatchewan. Hole #9 features a large green and provides a beautiful tree lined backdrop, where golfers finish their front 9 back at the clubhouse and can top up on food and drink for the back 9 holes. With back-to-back par 5’s on holes #13 and #14, golfers have some excellent scoring opportunities throughout the back nine. A great finishing hole down the final stretch, the driveable par 4, 17th hole, allows golfers to finish their rounds strong, making the overall golf experience at Valley Regional Park GC that much more enjoyable.

Talking with various groups of golfers who frequent the golf course, one of the top draws to the facility is the attractive green fee rates Monday through Thursday. With $63 green fees, including power cart for the 2026 season for an adult, this is one of the top golfing values you’ll find anywhere throughout Saskatchewan. With a peak rate of $60 for an adult green fee on Fridays, Weekends and Holidays ($84 including power cart and taxes), Valley Regional Park Golf Course ranks as one of the best overall values in all of Saskatchewan. A unique midway snack shack offering is the homemade pizza that will keep you fuelled up for the back nine.

General Manager Conner McGill, a “Bill Taylor Trophy” award winner (as chosen by the PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals) for Sportsmanship and Professionalism in the game of golf in Saskatchewan, brings a wealth of experience to the overall management of the Park. The Pro Shop is always well stocked with the leading golf equipment and apparel, including the popular PLYR brand, Callaway Golf, TaylorMade and Adidas. League play is popular and visitors are always welcome to join in on the weekly events and tournaments.

When it comes to overall value, combined with a fair and enjoyable test of golf for all levels of golfers, Valley Regional Park Golf Course should be on every golfer’s must play list every season. It’s on ours.