Top Stay and Play Destinations in Saskatchewan
The votes have been tabulated and the SaskGolfer community has chosen the Waskesiu Golf Course in Waskesiu as the “Top Stay and Play Destination in Saskatchewan for 2025″.
The SaskGolfer Community members who voted on this category submitted votes on 16 different stay and play destinations throughout all of Saskatchewan. Waskesiu Golf Course dominated the results in this category, securing 23% of the overall votes.
Congratulations to General Manager Tyler Baker, Course Superintendent Blaine Fagnou, the entire Waskesiu Golf Course team and the community of Waskesiu for providing best in class hospitality to all golfers and visitors on each and every visit.
Waskesiu Golf Course - Waskesiu, SK
Waskesiu Golf Course is one of the premier golf courses in Canada. The course was built in 1935 by legendary Canadian architect Stanley Thompson and is a member of the Stanley Thompson Society. The benchmark golf course in Saskatchewan when it comes to classic golf, scenery and overall course conditions, Waskesiu Golf Course is consistently ranked in the top 3 by the Saskatchewan golfing community in any category, any given year.
Waskesiu Golf Course is ranked the 15th Best Public Golf Course in Canada in 2025 by SCOREGolf, Canada’s premier and most trusted golf course ranking in the country.
Saskatchewan golf courses continue to be recogized on a regional, national and even international level. Waskesiu Golf Course was ranked #15 in Canada for Public Golf Courses by SCOREGolf, with Riverside Country Club and Dakota Dunes Golf Links getting ranked in the Top 100 in Canada in recent years.
Each year the SaskGolfer Award winners can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall course conditions and quality of service provided at each facility.
TOP 5 Stay and Play Destinations in Saskatchewan in 2025
Our highly respected panel of voters submitted voted on 16 different golf courses in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following golf courses as the Top 5 Stay and Play Destinations in Saskatchewan for 2025;
- Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu, SK
- Elk Ridge Golf Resort – Waskesiu, SK
- Candle Lake Golf Resort – Candle Lake, SK
- Evergreen Golf Course – Nipawin, SK
- Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap, SK
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and top female and male golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive amateur golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during tournaments and events.