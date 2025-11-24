The votes have been tabulated and the SaskGolfer community has chosen the Waskesiu Golf Course in Waskesiu as the “Top Stay and Play Destination in Saskatchewan for 2025″.

The SaskGolfer Community members who voted on this category submitted votes on 16 different stay and play destinations throughout all of Saskatchewan. Waskesiu Golf Course dominated the results in this category, securing 23% of the overall votes.

Congratulations to General Manager Tyler Baker, Course Superintendent Blaine Fagnou, the entire Waskesiu Golf Course team and the community of Waskesiu for providing best in class hospitality to all golfers and visitors on each and every visit.