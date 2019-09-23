Fall Golf in Saskatchewan

Pictured: Deer Valley Golf Club

Fall golf throughout Saskatchewan is one of the best times of the year to play.

We’ve been gifted this fall with some great weather to hit the links, and here’s wishing for a little more sunshine to get a few more bonus rounds in!

You’ll want to call the Golf Shop of the golf course you are planning to play this September / October and inquire as to if they have aerated their greens or not. If they have, that’s fine, the conditions will still be totally playable and they may even be offering a special discounted rate. Avoid the disappointment and call first. If the course hasn’t aerated, well you’re in for a real treat as the golf courses throughout Saskatchewan have been in amazing condition this year. Get out and take advantage of this great 2019 golf season…and bring your camera!

When the snow flies, don’t park your clubs just yet! Saskatchewan has some amazing Fitness facilities and highly educated Golf Specific Trainers that can keep both your body and your swing sharp during the fall and winter months. We’ve been a huge fan of the fantastic 1621 Club in Regina and the services provided by TPI Certified Professional Tanner White. New to the Saskatchewan Golf / Fitness scene is TPI Certified Professional Dallas Mengel at Craven SPORT Services in Saskatoon. Now golfers in all corners of Saskatchewan have convenient access to some golf specific fitness programs. Both Tanner and Dallas are available to assist golfers of all ages with their fitness needs. Visit the link at the bottom of this article for their contact information.

We’re currently assembling our Fall 2019 SaskGolfer Digital Magazine, which will feature articles on; Craven SPORT Services’ Dallas Mengel, Rob Lozinski of the Synergy 8 group, top amateur golfer David Stewart and a special article on the “Member Experience” at Saskatchewan golf courses.

Be sure to stay in touch with your PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Instructor this fall. There are many great indoor golf facilities throughout Saskatchewan where you can keep your game sharp, with more opening up this fall / winter. A regular session with your Instructor / Coach will keep you motivated and on the right track for improving your game. Winter is the IDEAL time to make any wholesale or slight changes to your golf swing, allowing you to start the 2020 golf season with a fresh new swing!

Saskatchewan’s only full flight Indoor Golf facility, the Saskatoon Ramada Golf Dome, is under new management. Jon Equina, a familiar face to many in the Saskatoon sports community, has assumed the position of Saskatoon Ramada Golf Dome Operations Manager. With a strong background in Softball and other sports, Jon brings a wealth of experience to the growing Saskatchewan Golfing Community and has some great new “grow the game” initiatives being planned.

Have a fabulous Fall !

