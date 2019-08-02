It’s HOT Out There – Stay Hydrated

It’s HOT out there!

When the weather heats up, staying hydrated is crucial! Whatever your physical goals are, your emphasis on hydration is now more important than ever! So this is your friendly reminder to GET HYDRATED! If you currently don’t make drinking water a priority you definitely SHOULD!

Good hydration means getting the right amount of water before, during, and after exercise, as well as, throughout your entire day. Water regulates your body temperature ( and BURNS calories while doing so!) and lubricates your joints. It also helps transport nutrients to give you energy, assists with fat loss and keeps you healthy.

If you’re not hydrated, your body can’t perform at its highest level. You may feel tired, have muscle cramps, dizziness, struggle to recover from workouts, and your workouts will suffer! For obvious reasons, this will directly impact your goals.

Depending on the individual and body composition, the body loses generally 2-3 L of water a day, and that does not factor in exercise or excessive sweating on hot days! Replenishing these levels is only a start to avoid Dehydration, but for optimal performance, weight loss and general health, keeping water levels high is very important. 3-4L of pure water is the general recommendation. More if you are trying to achieve a fat loss goal, or if you are an athlete.

Everyone’s body is different, and some may need more water than others, but a very simple way to ensure you are getting enough water is to check your urine. If your urine is clear like water, your body is hydrated, if your urine is yellow at all, or dark in color, you are not drinking enough.

Here are some tips to help you get on the Hydration Train!

Always have a bottle within arms length of you… In meetings, at your desk, in the car, at the gym, your water bottle should never be out of your sight! Seeing your bottle will actually stimulate the “thirst” mechanisms in your brain, resulting in constant sipping! You will be surprised at what a difference this will make!

Use car time as water time. Set a goal of drinking at least .5L of water every time you get in your vehicle.

Try adding fruit or MIO to your water for an easy, calorie free way to make water more enjoyable. Different fruit combinations can actually have some amazing health benefits!

Use you body as an alarm! Every time you feel the need to urinate, drink a large glass of water before doing so!

Set your phone alarm! Set an alarm to notify you every hour to drink .5L of water, and then do it!

Drink 1 full glass of water before every meal and snack.

