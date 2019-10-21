Real – Time Scoring Benefits Saskatchewan Charity Golf Events

iScore Golf ‘s Troy Slogocki expands popular Golf Event Management Services into Saskatchewan

With experience in well over 1,000 golf events spanning 20 years, Troy Slogocki has developed a new golf tournament planning and live golf scoring company – iScoreGolf.

One of Saskatchewan’s most successful Charity Golf Events employed the services of iScore Golf this summer and, having witnessed Troy’s professional services first hand, we were highly impressed. Is Live Scoring and Golf Event Management Services a must for every golf event? Certainly not. But for Charity Golf Event Coordinators looking to manage their event more efficiently, along with fully engaging their participants during the entire round of golf, these services are a must!

Your event is handled expertly from initial planning to handing out the final prize. The scannable scorecard Troy helped develop in the early 2000’s is now a modern iPad mini, with scores recorded in Real-Time! His system creates a fun and memorable tournament for your guests, and takes the work off your shoulders, leaving you free to enjoy your own event.

Live Golf Scoring

It’s time to join the new century! The hip events are moving to technology to ease the process of golf scoring. No more waiting for scorecards, and no need for volunteers to add up the scores. With live or real-time scoring, golfers know their score the entire round, creating a fun and friendly-competition atmosphere. Troy’s 5+ years experience in real-time scoring for golf events has shown that providing devices or iPads for scoring gives golfers the best opportunity to enjoy the tournament. Asking participants to download an app using their own phone/data can be a recipe for disaster. What happens if they don’t have enough battery life? What if they didn’t bring their phone? Who monitors any issues that arise? Can they learn the app quickly to use it reliably?

PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals throughout Saskatchewan have embraced technology for their Hosted Golf Events. Ask your local Professional about Live Scoring and the many benefits that will enhance your Golf Event.

Interested taking your event to the next level? Do you want to add technology and impress your guests? Do you feel like you need an expert to help your organization with your golf event? Contact us.

Visit the iScore Golf website Here

