Fuel Your Body After a Tough Workout

You’ve just finished one heck of a workout. And you’re starving – maybe even ravenous. It’s to be expected. You’ve worked hard.

But what are a few good food combinations to consume after a tough workout? Let’s take a look!

After your workout, you want to fuel your body with the necessary nutrients to help with recovery. This includes consuming protein and carbs right after your exercise session.

Why? Protein and carbs will help…

→ increase muscle growth

→ restore glycogen stores

→ promote a proper recovery

And fats aren’t all that bad either. They often come with a carb or protein amount as well and protein, carbs, and fats are all part of a balanced diet. Include a tiny bit of fat after your workout as well if you feel like it!

Aim to eat within 30-45 minutes after your workout.

So what are some good foods to try? Combine these:

Carbohydrates:

Sweet potatoes

Chocolate milk (also good for protein!)

Bananas

Oatmeal

Quinoa

Rice

Pasta

Protein:

Eggs

Greek yogurt

Cottage cheese

Turkey

Chicken

Peanut butter

Tuna

Fats:

Avocado

Nuts

Nut butter

What combinations can you come up with?

Bon appetit! And happy recovery.

