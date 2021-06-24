The Legends Golf Club

The Legends Golf Club – “Becoming of its Name”

As the host of multiple Saskatchewan Provincial Championships, The Legends is proof that it’s a course that can handle major competitive events as well as prove to be an enjoyable experience for all levels of golfers. This Links style golf course, which plays from 5200 to 7300 yards in length (depending on which of the five tee boxes you choose to play from), will test every aspect of your golf game and you will make full use of every club in your bag.

Hole #18 at The Legends is one our personal favourite finishing holes in all of Saskatchewan. A demanding Par 5, your tee shot requires length and precision. You’ll then have to make a decision, go for the green in 2, or lay up. With water lining the entire left side of the hole, your layup still requires your full attention. The 2020 Saskatchewan Men’s Amateur winner, Ty Campbell, birdied the 18th in regulation play to capture the Championship.

There are plenty of challenges on The Legends to test your mental strength such as water hazards, rolling fairways, intimidating fescue, and undulating greens but if that is not enough of a challenge for you, then you must play The Legends when the famous prairie winds are howling. Winds that will compare to any winds you would experience at a British Open.

“We do not have an official signature hole since we have many beautiful holes. But definitely the most talked about is the par 5 finishing hole, number 18. With a hazard right and water lining the entire left side, a good drive is essential on this hole. Golfers will then have to decide whether to go for the green in two or lay-up. The green has a huge bunker front right and water left and long, very close to the green. It is a hard approach shot even if you do decide to lay up with your second. We’ve seen both 3’s and 10’s on that hole by the same person”, explains The Legends’ staff.

The Legends Golf Club has one of the newest pro shops in Saskatchewan and they have a have a full array of golf clubs, clothing and accessories to make you look great both on and off the links. With merchandise from Taylor Made, Titleist and Callaway the Legends Pro Shop has something for everyone. The Legends Pro Shop also carries great clothing lines such as Adidas, AUR, Ashworth, Puma, PLYR Golf and Travis Mathews. Come find your new favorite polo or exclusive Legends logo apparel. Everything from great looking caps to a fresh new outfit, the Legends is committed to making you feel comfortable and look great. The Legends Pro Shop staff takes pride in finding what works best to make your game improve. The PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals on staff can analyze your game and help you decide what is best for your game. The rates for merchandise and lessons are competitive with any facility around so you know you are getting top value for your money.

New for 2021 is the outdoor patio that looks back on hole 18, where golfers can sit back and relax after their round. The Legends Restaurant has a fabulous menu. Larger groups are welcome but it is recommended that you call ahead to make arrangements. Please call 306.931.2497 for more information.

The reputation of The Legends Golf Club continues to improve each and every year, with overall course conditions that are voted as some of the best in Saskatchewan!

1.306.931.8814

