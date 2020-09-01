Course Review – Valley Regional Park Golf Course – Rosthern, SK

Golf Course and Park a Popular Choice for Saskatchewan Travelers

When it comes to overall value and playability of golf courses in Saskatchewan, one of the more popular choices for golfers living in the Prince Albert and Saskatoon regions, and for golfers traveling to or from Northern Saskatchewan, is the Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern.

Widely known for their friendly hospitality, the amenities at the golf course and entire park provide travelers with the ideal setting to spend a day (or entire week!). Conveniently located halfway between Saskatoon and Prince Albert, Valley Regional Park’s well landscaped grounds are the ideal host to numerous activities in addition to the golfing, including; playground and picnic areas, 100 foot long Zip Line, 80 foot long slide, toddler’s corner and more.

With such a quality golf course within walking distance of the Campground, you’ll want to plan ahead and reserve your campsite when planning your summer golf / camping trip. The Campground, consisting of 79 total campsites, includes a modern washroom facility, potable drinking water, sewer dump and firewood. Most of the sites are electrical, well treed, level and can accommodate large trailers.

Golfers will be pleasantly surprised with the variety of holes throughout their round, especially the first few holes that greet you on the back nine. Hole #10 is an attractive 332 yard par 4, and despite its short length, provides a great test with an uphill approach shot to a large undulating green. With trees lining both sides of the fairway, big hitters need to gear down and hit their “fairway finder” off the tee. Hole #11, which can be stretched to 460 yards from the back tees, and #12, a meaty 239 yard par 3, are a couple of the longest par 3 and 4 holes you will find anywhere in Saskatchewan. Although long, both holes offer up generous landing areas of the tee.

Valley Regional Park Golf Course also boasts four of the best par 3 holes in the province, with Hole #9, at just 156 yards from the back tees, ranking as one of our personal favourite par 3 holes in all of Saskatchewan. Hole #9 boasts a large green and features a beautiful tree lined backdrop, where golfers finish their front 9 back at the clubhouse and can fuel up on food and drink for the back 9 holes. With back-to-back par 5’s on holes #13 and #14, golfers have some excellent scoring opportunities throughout the back nine. One of the great finishing holes down the final stretch, the driveable par 4, 17th hole, allows golfers to finish their rounds strong, making the overall golf experience at Valley Regional Park GC that much more enjoyable.

Talking with various groups of golfers who frequent the golf course, one of the top draws to the facility is the attractive green fee rates, especially their Thursday ½ price green fee offering. With ½ price green fees, the $48.50 rate (including power cart and taxes) for an adult is one of the top golfing values you’ll find anywhere. With a peak rate of $53 for an adult green fee ($75 including power cart and taxes), Valley Regional Park Golf Course ranks as one of the best overall values in all of Saskatchewan. A unique midway snack shack offering is the homemade pizza that will keep you fuelled up for the back nine.

General Manager Conner McGill, the 2018 “Bill Taylor Trophy” award winner (as chosen by the PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals) for Sportsmanship and Professionalism in the game of golf in Saskatchewan, brings a wealth of experience to the overall management of the Park. The Pro Shop is always well stocked with the leading golf equipment and apparel, including the popular PLYR brand, TaylorMade, Adidas and Callaway Golf. League play is popular and visitors are always welcome to join in on the weekly events and tournaments.

When it comes to overall value, combined with a fair and enjoyable test of golf for all levels of golfers, Valley Regional Park Golf Course should be on every golfer’s must play list every season. It’s on ours.

Valley Regional Park Golf Course has been voted as a “Top 10 Public Golf Course in Saskatchewan” by the SaskGolfer Community.

Visit the Valley Regional Park Golf Course Website

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

