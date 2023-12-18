Our Florida Beach House

Diederichs family offers up Rental House in Florida to Saskatchewan Golfing Community

The SaskGolfer Community continues to grow closer as a whole, thanks to families like the Diederichs’. Jenelle and son Hudson are familiar faces at Saskatchewan’s junior golf tournaments, and the family is often seen at golf events like the popular Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Brandt. We’re all about promoting and supporting golf families in Saskatchewan…. take a look at their “Our Florida Beach House” details …

We are a Saskatchewan family active in the SK Golf Community. Our three son’s are avid golfers, our youngest Hudson is working very hard to take his golf to the next level. The support from the SK Golfer Community has been tremendous, we are so fortunate to have the support, instruction and guidance from PGA of Canada Teaching Professional Clinton Schmaltz, their home courses Riverside Golf and Country Club, Elk Ridge Resort and the whole SK Golfer Community! We’ve learnt so much from fellow golf families and appreciate the support and guidance the SK Golfer Community offers!

We purchased our Florida Beach House to have a place for our son’s to continue to develop their golf throughout the year. We are opening up our vacation home to other golf families looking to escape the SK winter, enjoy golf, warm weather and the beach! While we love to golf the location of our home offers so much more! When we aren’t golfing we enjoy our pool, going to the beach to surf, boogie board, fish and checking out the local restaurants and entertainment all within walking distance.

We are a quick 10 minute drive from Spessard Holland Golf Course, a player’s paradise by the sea. Situated between the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian River, Spessard Holland was designed by legendary Palmer Enterprises. The course features sailboats, pelicans and dolphins along the inland waterway running the length of several holes to the west. From the east you face the challenges of the constant but unpredictable Atlantic Ocean breezes forcing you to use every club in the bag.

Our Florida Beach House Location:

Walking distance to the beach, dining and groceries!

10 minutes to Spessard Holland Golf Course

1 hour from Orlando International Airport

13 minutes from Melbourne International Airport

1.15 hours from Walt Disney World

30 minute drive to Cape Canaveral- Cruise Port

20 minutes to Cocoa Beach

For details or availability for Our Florida Beach House contact me by phone/ text at 306-717-5365 or follow @ourfloridabeachhouse on Instagram

Jenelle Diederichs

