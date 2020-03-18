Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019 – #15

#15 – Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur

Our “Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019” begins with our participation in one of the season’s top amateur golf tournaments in Saskatchewan, the Reliance Gregg’s Central Saskatchewan Amateur Golf Tournament, hosted at the Saskatoon Golf & Country Club.

During the 2019 competitive golf season, I was fortunate to play alongside many of Saskatchewan’s best amateur golfers, including Dave Stewart, Danny Klughart, Colin Coben, Brad Phelps, Martin Ring, Shaun Dunphy, Ashley “Ziggy” Ziegman, Roman Timmerman, Justin “Woody” Wood, Kade Johnson, Jehremy Ryde, Ken Rodgers, Rick Hallberg and many more. When the draw came out for the 1st round of the Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur and I saw Kade Johnson’s name beside mine, I have to admit I was anxious and nervous at the same time.

There’s nothing better as a competitive golfer than teeing it up with the top golfers in the field.

Kade captured the 2018 Saskatchewan Amateur Championship and is one of the most respected young golfers in Saskatchewan. Kade consistently drove the ball in excess of 300 yards throughout the round, and could have easily been 3 or 4 under at the end of the day if some of his putts had found the bottom of the hole. A 73 placed him a few shots back of the lead. Having a front row seat to watch his solid ball striking, I had a feeling he would be in the hunt come the final day, and sure enough, he was. My 75 could have been better as well, but I was pleased with my efforts as I hadn’t put in much practice time leading up to the event.

College teammates Roman Timmerman and Kade Johnson ended up tied after the three rounds, and Roman would go on to capture the title in a playoff. Followed close behind them was another talented college player, Ty Campbell, who finished in 4th place.

So what was so special about the 2019 event? Many things, and on top of the list for me were the course conditions at the Saskatoon Golf & Country Club. Another great feature of the event is the overall organization, with Saskatoon G&CC volunteers present during the entire 3 days providing their support in everything from scoring to marshaling and everything in between. The PGA of Saskatchewan Professionals McLaren Taylor, Sloane Harder and Brennen Gee are around all weekend to offer their expertise, which is refreshing to see.

As a golfer that enjoys participating in well organized golf events, it doesn’t get any better than this annual event. The amazing dining options at Saskatoon G&CC during the event, specifically the Pulled Pork Sandwich and the Dry Ribs, are a personal event highlight for me.

Amateur golfers need to add this event to their summer schedule as the overall value is second to none. The tournament’s past winners include David Stewart, Taylor Afseth, Tyler Wright, Colin Coben and Graham Delaet.

Golf in our province couldn’t be in better hands with the young, respectful and determined college players who continue to push each other in each and every event. Golf in our province is also in good hands with well executed events being hosted around the entire province, providing maximum enjoyment and overall value for the participating golfers and sponsors.

View the Reliance Gregg’s Central Amateur 2020 Details Here

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

The “Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019” is a special SaskGolfer Article Series documenting some of our own personal experiences as we travel around the province of Saskatchewan. They are in no particular order, as all of our experiences are special in their own unique way. Enjoy!

