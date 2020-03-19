Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019 – #14

#14 – PGA of Saskatchewan Pro-Partner

One of the rare opportunities where Amateur golfers get to play alongside a PGA of Saskatchewan Professional, the annual PGA of Saskatchewan “Pro-Partner sponsored by Ken Rodgers” is always a fantastic event.

The 2019 edition, hosted at the Royal Regina Golf Club, was an action-packed 2 days as I teamed up with PGA of Saskatchewan Professional Jason “Coach” Schneider for a well earned road trip. Golf Professionals are busy in the spring, setting up their working, teaching and playing schedule, so it’s nice to see Coach out on the course competing and enjoying some time away from work.

After playing a practice round at the Royal Regina Golf Club the day before the event, we sat down and enjoyed the Chorizo and Mushroom Pizza in the freshly renovated Royal Regina GC clubhouse. Note…the Royal Regina GC has one of the tastiest clubhouse pizzas I’ve ever tried! A full belly and it’s back to the hotel for a good rest.

As 4:30 am arrives on “game day”, I’m woken up by the sound of papers shuffling. There’s Coach, sitting up in bed making some notes for one of his students. I let it slide, for all I know he’s making notes on my game. There’s a perfect example of the dedication that Coach has. I first met Jason in 2015 and immediately gained respect for him and his dedication to growing golf. The early wake up call worked out quite well for me, as we headed down to the hotel gym for a workout. I learned a handful of effective stretches and exercises from Coach that I still use to this day in my rare gym appearances. Thanks Coach!

So what makes this event a “Top 15 Moment for 2019” for me? Numerous things. In many of my articles / blog posts, I make mention of Saskatchewan golfers having some of the best camaraderie in all of Canada. That tops my list for this Pro – Partner event.

To start, all golfers were graciously greeted by newly appointed General Manager Brian Dueck and the entire Royal Regina GC staff. With multiple award-winning PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professionals on staff, including popular Head Professional and Saskatchewan Golf Hall of Famer Dean Brown, golfers visiting the Royal Regina Golf Club receive an amazing overall experience, also known as the “Royal Treatment”.

A couple of key pairings worth mentioning at the Pro-Partner were the father / son teams of Tyler and TJ Baker and Don and Bradley Moser. It’s great to see these pairings where golfing families get to hit the highway and spend some quality time together. Also, recently retired PGA of Canada – Saskatchewan Zone Professional, and absolute gentleman in the Canadian Golf Industry, Scott Knapp, joined in on the action with sponsor Ken Rodgers. Speaking of respected golfers, Royal Regina GC has some quality Members that I always enjoy getting paired with in provincial amateur events, including Shawn McNall and Drew Kocur.

On tournament day, we were lucky to get paired up with Royal Regina GC Professional Rick Fries and his playing partner. With some great course renovations having been completed (and underway when we played), Rick provided myself and Coach with some insight into the many improvements as we moved along through the round. None of us in our group brought our “A” game, but thoroughly enjoyed each other’s company during the entire day.

As this event is the first PGA of Saskatchewan tournament on the schedule each spring, warm-ups end up being shortened up as the Professionals catch up with each other after another long winter. The Saskatchewan camaraderie is on full display at the Pro-Partner event. Having been a PGA of Canada Professional for 17 years, I know how much of a grind it can be, so seeing Professionals enjoying themselves away from work puts a smile on my face.

Jason and I tried our best, but just couldn’t make enough birdies and finished somewhere in the middle of the pack of the full field of 36 teams. Speaking of teams, the Royal Regina GC fielded 8 teams for the event…yes, 8! Talk about fully supporting your association and golf club.

Royal Regina GC was in terrific shape for May, and is another reason why this experience made our Top 15 for 2019.

To wrap up, if you ever get a chance to play alongside any of the PGA of Saskatchewan Women or Men in one of their events, drop everything and join them. The overall day(s) spent with them is time well spent. Not only do you get to enjoy their company, but you’re always treated to some great course conditions, have an opportunity to take home some prizing and meet some of Saskatchewan’s finest golf ambassadors, both Professionals and Amateurs.

Many of my best relationships here in Saskatchewan were formed while playing competitive golf, and I appreciate the game more and more each year.

Coach has confirmed that we will be teaming up again for another road trip to play in the 2020 edition of the PGA of Saskatchewan Pro-Partner sponsored by Ken Rodgers. Royal Regina GC, the event hosts in 2019, did such an incredible job that they will once again host the event here in 2020.

I can’t wait to play in the event on June 1st. I hope the Chorizo and Mushroom Pizza is once again on the menu at RRGC!

Visit the Royal Regina Golf Club Website Here

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

The “Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019” is a special SaskGolfer Article Series documenting some of our own personal experiences as we travel around the province of Saskatchewan. They are in no particular order, as all of our experiences are special in their own unique way. Enjoy!

Tags