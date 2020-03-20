Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019 – #13

#13 – Synergy 8 Drive for Kids

The 2019 Synergy 8 Drive for Kids day was one of our favorite golf experiences of last summer, possibly one our favorite days of all time! I have it at #13 as far as our Top 15 roll-out, but none of our experiences are actually “ranked”.

I don’t care who you are, it’s always a thrill to personally meet one of your idols / role models. Through a generous invite from Synergy 8 Group’s Rob Lozinski, we had an amazing opportunity last summer to meet PGA Tour / Senior Tour Professional Darren Clarke and the Golf Channel’s Blair O’Neal. Not only did we have the opportunity to meet these golfers, but we drew a name from our SaskGolfer contest leading up to the event and Drew Ryhorchuk and his friend Noah Parent joined us for the “Dinner with Darren Clarke” (Drew and Noah in picture above).

For the golfers, getting up close and personal with 2011 Britsh Open Champion Darren Clarke and The Golf Channels’ Blair O’Neal was a big thrill. Adding local celebrities such as Saskatchewan Roughrider’s quarterback Cody Fajardo was a sweet bonus.

18 holes of golf at Willows Golf & Country Cub, one of Saskatchewan’s top golf facilities, a premium tee gift, meals and prizes, photo opps with a couple of golf’s top ambassadors and a top tier dinner banquet all add up to the ideal golf event. Rob Lozinski, along with the rest of the Synergy 8 Community Builders directors, hit a home run with the 2019 event hosts as Darren Clarke and Blair O’Neal couldn’t have been more welcoming to all of the golfers, sponsors and invited guests.

One of our personal highlights from the day included taking an exclusive picture of Darren and Blair out on the deck at The Willows for the Star Phoenix. Both of them were amazing and patient as I steadied my nerves just enough to get a clear shot. It’s not often you get to spend 10 minutes, one on one, with a Major Champion like Darren Clarke. He’s a class act. Talking to Darren about what he thought of Saskatoon, he said he wished he could spend more time with Rob and the other Synergy 8 Group seeing more of Saskatoon, and guaranteed he’ll be back!

Kelly Taylor, a hilarious comedian from Prince Albert, was one of the featured speaker at the dinner and his comedy suited the golfing crowd to a tee (apologies for the lame golf pun there!). If you ever get a chance to see Kelly perform, you won’t be disappointed.

Synergy 8 continues to secure some incredible hosts and guests for their annual Drive for Kids Campaign and many golfers are already looking forward to the 2020 edition. I hope to see you there.

Without going further, we sat down with Synergy 8’s Rob Lozinski after the 2019 event and talked about the entire event, including the amazing charity component;

By Scott Allan / SaskGolfer

The “Top SaskGolfer Moments of 2019” is a special SaskGolfer Article Series documenting some of our own personal experiences as we travel around the province of Saskatchewan. They are in no particular order, as all of our experiences are special in their own unique way. Enjoy!

