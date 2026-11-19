Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan
TOP 10 Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan
Out of 200+ golf courses in Saskatchewan, our highly respected panel of voters submitted votes on 69 different golf courses and have chosen the following as having the Top 10 Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan for the 2026 season;
#1 – Valley Regional Park Golf Course – Rosthern
The rest of the Top 10 Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan are listed in alphabetical order;
Candle Lake Golf Resort – Candle Lake
Cooke Municipal Golf Course – Prince Albert
Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap
Evergreen Golf Course – Nipawin
Holiday Park Golf Course – Saskatoon
Memorial Lake Golf Course – Shell Lake
North Battleford Golf & CC – North Battleford
Rolling Pines Golf & Country Resort – Nipawin
Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu
For the second year in a row, Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern has secured this prestigious award. With adult green fees in 2026 at $63 (including power cart and tax) to play Monday through Thursday, it’s obvious why the Saskatchewan golfing community chose VRP as having the best green fee value in all of Saskatchewan. Friday and weekend adult green fees were $60 in 2026, including tax.
Congratulations to Park Manager / PGA of Canada Professional Conner McGill and Golf Course Superintendant Myles Johb on providing the Saskatchewan golfers with amazing value and superb course conditions in 2026.
Rosthern, Saskatchewan
When it comes to overall value and playability of golf courses in Saskatchewan, one of the more popular choices for golfers living in the Prince Albert and Saskatoon regions, and for golfers traveling to or from Northern Saskatchewan, is the Valley Regional Park Golf Course in Rosthern.
Golfers could play Monday to Thursday in 2026 for just $63, which included a power cart. With their brand new clubhouse in 2024, combined with their consistent course conditions throughout the year, Valley Regional Park Golf Course continues to be one of the top golf experiences in Saskatchewan
#9 – One of Saskatchewan’s top Par 3 holes
New Clubhouse built in 2024
Numerous Saskatchewan golf courses has become known for their amazing Green Fee Value. Cooke Municipal Golf Course in Prince Albert, Harbor Golf Club in Elbow, Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton and Evergreen Golf Course in Nipawin have been recognized multiple times, both regionally and nationally, over recent years for their incredible green fee value.
Each year the SaskGolfer Awards Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan can change, depending on the number of votes we receive and the overall condition of the golf courses each season.
About the SaskGolfer Awards
Voted on by the Saskatchewan golfing community, the SaskGolfer Awards recognize golf courses and indoor golf facilities for their outstanding efforts in continuing to grow the game of golf here in Saskatchewan.
Some of Saskatchewan’s most respected amateur golfers participate in voting on the SaskGolfer Awards, including provincial amateur champions, club champions and many of Saskatchewan’s top women and men golfers. We reached out to our database of Saskatchewan golfers and recruited many fellow competitive golfers who have their pulse on the golf courses and indoor golf facilities, playing golf courses when they are often in peak condition during provincial tournaments and major events.