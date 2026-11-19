Out of 200+ golf courses in Saskatchewan, our highly respected panel of voters submitted votes on 69 different golf courses and have chosen the following as having the Top 10 Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan for the 2026 season;

#1 – Valley Regional Park Golf Course – Rosthern

The rest of the Top 10 Best Green Fee Value in Saskatchewan are listed in alphabetical order;

Candle Lake Golf Resort – Candle Lake

Cooke Municipal Golf Course – Prince Albert

Dakota Dunes Golf Links – Whitecap

Evergreen Golf Course – Nipawin

Holiday Park Golf Course – Saskatoon

Memorial Lake Golf Course – Shell Lake

North Battleford Golf & CC – North Battleford

Rolling Pines Golf & Country Resort – Nipawin

Waskesiu Golf Course – Waskesiu