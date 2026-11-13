Out of 30+ Indoor Golf facilities in Saskatchewan, our highly respected panel of voters submitted votes on 26 different Indoor Golf facilities in Saskatchewan and have chosen the following as being the Top 10 Indoor Golf Facilties in Saskatchewan for the 2025 / 2026 season;

#1 – Urban Golf – Saskatoon

The rest of the Top 10 Indoor Golf Facilities are listed in alphabetical order;

Cooke Municipal GC – Prince Albert

Divots Indoor Golf – Regina

First Tee Indoor Golf Centre – Regina

Gameday Simulators – Nipawin

Golf in the Alley – Rosthern

Kingdom Golf – Meadow Lake

Saskatoon Ramada Golf Dome

Stu’s Indoor Golf – Warman

YXE Golf Lounge – Saskatoon