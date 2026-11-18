YXE Golf Lounge
YXE Golf Lounge in Saskatoon has positioned itself as one of Saskatchewan’s most complete indoor golf experiences, combining modern simulator technology, a comfortable social atmosphere, and a strong focus on customer service.
Heading into the 2026–2027 indoor golf season, the facility completed significant upgrades, including an additional simulator bay and new PurePlay technology, making it an appealing option for golfers, beginners, groups, and anyone looking for an entertaining night out in Saskatoon.
9 SIMULATOR BAYS
YXE Golf Lounge now features nine indoor golf simulator bays, giving guests more availability and flexibility for individual practice sessions, league play, private events, and group bookings. The added bay is a meaningful improvement for a facility that has become a popular destination during Saskatchewan’s long indoor golf season.
Each bay is designed for comfort. Guests will find couches and chairs in every simulator area, along with dividers that create a more private and intimate group experience. This layout makes YXE Golf Lounge suitable for date nights, birthday parties, corporate gatherings, team wind-ups, and casual rounds with friends.
YXE Golf Lounge was voted one of the Top 3 Indoor Golf Facilities in Saskatchewan by the SaskGolfer community in 2026. That recognition reflects both the quality of the guest experience and the facility’s standing within Saskatchewan’s golf community
PUREPLAY TECHNOLOGY AND 4K GRAPHICS
The most notable upgrade is YXE Golf Lounge’s investment in new PurePlay technology, offering ultra-realistic 4K graphics. For golfers, this means a more immersive simulator experience with clearer visuals, more realistic course presentation, and a stronger sense of playing an actual round rather than simply hitting into a screen.
Pureplay technology is particularly valuable for players who want to keep their game sharp during the winter months. It allows golfers to play virtual courses, practice shots, and enjoy competitive games while receiving an experience that feels more polished and modern than older simulator systems.
A COMFORTABLE, SOCIAL GOLF LOUNGE
YXE Golf Lounge is more than a place to practice golf. The facility has created a lounge-style environment where guests can relax, socialize, eat, drink, and play in a setting that feels welcoming to both experienced golfers and first-time visitors.
The comfortable seating, private bay dividers, and casual atmosphere help distinguish YXE Golf Lounge from some traditional indoor golf facilities.
FOOD AND DRINKS
YXE Golf Lounge is licensed and offers pizza, chicken strips and wedges, along with other indoor-golf favourites, making it easy to turn a simulator booking into a complete evening out. The ability to order food and drinks during play adds convenience and makes the venue well suited to longer group sessions or celebrations.
The facility also supports local beer companies, which adds a distinctly Saskatchewan element to the experience. For guests who value local businesses and community-focused venues, this is a thoughtful detail that strengthens the overall appeal of YXE Golf Lounge.
PRICING AND BOOKING
YXE Golf Lounge offers attractive pricing options for different days and group sizes:
|Booking type
|Price
Monday – Friday (9 am – 5 pm)
$32.43 + tax per hour
Weekends
|$45.05 + tax per hour
Twilight / Earlybird / Specials (rates do not include tax)
- Tues – Fri (7 am – 9 am): $27.03 / hour
- Monday (5 pm – 12 am): $33.33 / hour
- Tues – Thurs – (10 pm – 12 am): $33.33 / hour
- Sunday (5 pm – 12 am): $34.23 / hour
- Fri / Sat (12 am – 2 am): $34.23 / hour
- Sat / Sun (7 am – 8 am): $34.23 / hour
- Tues – Thurs (5 pm – 12 am): $38.74
The weekday rate is particularly appealing for regular golfers, practice sessions, or smaller groups looking for an affordable indoor golf option. Weekend pricing is higher, but it reflects the demand for prime social and group booking times.
Online booking is powered by GolfBooking, allowing guests to check availability and reserve simulator time conveniently. This is helpful for planning ahead, especially during peak winter months when indoor golf facilities in Saskatoon can fill quickly.
CLEANLINESS AND SERVICE
Cleanliness and service are clear strengths at YXE Golf Lounge. The establishment has clean, well-kept washroom facilities, which is an important but often overlooked part of a positive guest experience.
Outstanding, supportive service is provided by Matty, Jordan, and the entire staff. Friendly, attentive service can make a major difference for first-time simulator users, groups organizing an event, or golfers who need help selecting a course or getting set up.
Complimentary coffee is available before 2:00 p.m., a small but welcome touch for morning or early-afternoon visitors. It reinforces the facility’s customer-first approach and makes it a comfortable option for a daytime practice session or casual meetup.
RECOGNITION AND EVENTS
YXE Golf Lounge was voted one of the Top 3 Indoor Golf Facilities in Saskatchewan by the SaskGolfer community in 2026. That recognition reflects both the quality of the guest experience and the facility’s standing within Saskatchewan’s golf community.
The venue also hosts contests, events and promotions, including a fun Hole-in-One Cash Giveaway that opened the 2026–2027 indoor golf season. Events like this add excitement and give guests another reason to visit beyond a standard simulator booking
Public reviews show strong overall sentiment for YXE Golf Lounge, with a 4.6 Rating from over 100 facility reviews
WHO SHOULD VISIT YXE GOLF LOUNGE
YXE Golf Lounge is a strong fit for:
- Saskatoon golfers looking to maintain or improve their game during the indoor season.
- Beginners who want a relaxed, supportive environment to try simulator golf.
- Groups celebrating birthdays, hosting corporate events, or organizing team wind-ups.
- Couples or friends seeking an active indoor date-night or social outing.
- Golfers who value modern simulator technology, comfortable seating, food, drinks, and attentive service.
OUR FINAL SAY ON YXE GOLF LOUNGE