YXE Golf Lounge in Saskatoon has positioned itself as one of Saskatchewan’s most complete indoor golf experiences, combining modern simulator technology, a comfortable social atmosphere, and a strong focus on customer service.

Heading into the 2026–2027 indoor golf season, the facility completed significant upgrades, including an additional simulator bay and new PurePlay technology, making it an appealing option for golfers, beginners, groups, and anyone looking for an entertaining night out in Saskatoon.

9 SIMULATOR BAYS

YXE Golf Lounge now features nine indoor golf simulator bays, giving guests more availability and flexibility for individual practice sessions, league play, private events, and group bookings. The added bay is a meaningful improvement for a facility that has become a popular destination during Saskatchewan’s long indoor golf season.

Each bay is designed for comfort. Guests will find couches and chairs in every simulator area, along with dividers that create a more private and intimate group experience. This layout makes YXE Golf Lounge suitable for date nights, birthday parties, corporate gatherings, team wind-ups, and casual rounds with friends.