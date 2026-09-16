Deer Park Golf Course
If you’re looking for a Saskatchewan golf destination that delivers far more than its green fee suggests, Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton deserves a serious place on your travel itinerary. At just $55 for an adult for 18 holes in 2026, Deer Park is one of Canada’s top golf values. The combination of an enjoyable layout, dependable course conditions, quality greens, welcoming hospitality, and excellent nearby accommodation makes this a course that punches well above its price point.
Playing 6,395 yards from the tips, Deer Park is not an intimidating monster of a golf course—and that’s part of its appeal. The layout provides enough length and strategic interest to challenge experienced golfers while remaining approachable and enjoyable for players of varying abilities.
Once on the first tee, it is immediately clear that there is ample room off the tee, yet designed to challenge and reward thoughtful play. Bunkering is fair yet demanding, and the greens are among the smoothest and consistent we have played on in the entire province. Each putt rolled true, reflecting careful maintenance and a consistent speed that rewarded a confident stroke.
Throughout the round, I was particularly struck by the course’s subtle elevation changes, particularly the 8th hole, a par 3 that measures 167 yards from the back tee. This is one of our “Top Par 3 Holes in all of Saskatchewan”. The rolling, deep green allows for some forgiveness in your club selection and gives the maintenance team multiple options for some challenging, yet fair pin placements. Photo opps present themselves on the 16th and 17th holes, with the tee box on 17 being one of the most isolated platforms in all of Saskatchewan.
One of the biggest highlights is the collection of par 5s. These holes are excellent scoring opportunities, particularly for golfers who can put themselves in the fairway off the tee. Longer hitters will have opportunities to be aggressive, while more conservative players can plot their way around them and still give themselves realistic birdie chances. They provide some of the most enjoyable moments of the round and help create a satisfying rhythm throughout the course.
Course conditions are another significant strength. Deer Park consistently presents itself in good playing condition, with a level of consistency that is especially impressive at this price point. The greens offer soft, fair undulations that reward a confident putting stroke without turning the putting surfaces into an exercise in frustration. Good golfers can attack them, while recreational players can enjoy greens that remain approachable and playable.
At $55 for 18 holes in 2026, the value is exceptional. You get a fun and strategic 6,395-yard layout, scoring opportunities on the par 5s, a memorable 8th-hole par 3, consistently solid conditions, enjoyable greens, a modern clubhouse, affordable accommodation nearby, and a welcoming place to eat afterward.
And Deer Park is about more than the golf.
The Deer Park Golf Course Clubhouse, opened in 2023, is a modern and inviting venue that adds another dimension to the overall experience. Contemporary amenities blend naturally with the scenic surroundings, making the clubhouse suitable for a variety of events, including weddings, meetings, special gatherings, and other celebrations. It’s a great asset for golfers traveling with groups, couples planning an event, or anyone looking to make a golf outing part of a larger Saskatchewan getaway.
Accommodation is another area where Deer Park stands out. There are varied and extremely well-priced options in the area, making an overnight golf trip very accessible. For larger groups of eight or more, a particularly appealing option is the Wayanad Ranch Resort and Retreat, located just five minutes from the golf course. It’s ideally suited to golf groups looking for a comfortable base between rounds, with amenities including an outdoor fire pit and massage chairs—two features that sound especially good after 18 holes.
And don’t make the mistake of leaving immediately after your round.
Be sure to stop at The Owl’s Nest restaurant and explore the menu. It’s a fitting way to finish the Deer Park experience, whether you’re looking for a substantial post-round meal or simply want to relax and recount the highlights and near-misses from your round. One menu standout is the “Hole In One Breakfast,” which is incredibly well priced at just $14. For golfers watching their trip budget without wanting to sacrifice a satisfying meal, it’s an easy recommendation.
Be sure to stop at The Owl’s Nest restaurant and explore the menu. It’s a fitting way to finish the Deer Park experience, whether you’re looking for a substantial post-round meal or simply want to relax and recount the highlights and near-misses from your round. One menu standout is the Hole In One Breakfast, which is incredibly well priced at just $14
Ultimately, Deer Park Golf Course is the kind of facility that reminds you why golf travel doesn’t always have to mean chasing the most expensive or famous courses. At $55 for 18 holes in 2026, the value is exceptional. You get a fun and strategic 6,395-yard layout, scoring opportunities on the par 5s, a memorable 8th-hole par 3, consistently solid conditions, enjoyable greens, a modern clubhouse, affordable accommodation nearby, and a welcoming place to eat afterward.
What does the city of Yorkton have to offer outside of your golfing experience at Deer Park Golf Course? The Painted Hand Casino, conveniently located just minutes from the golf course, has become east-central Saskatchewan’s number one entertainment attraction. Tourists and area residents are offered a unique entertainment experience by way of traditional First Nations hospitality and service. With over 300,000 guests annually, the casino offers a wide array of entertainment options including all your favorite slot machines and electronic game tables. We’re all about supporting the local economy in our travels. If you’re looking for some entertainment while in Yorkton, the Painted Hand Casino hosts many captivating events all year long and offers an attractive “Swing & Play” promotion where you receive $10 free slot play with a golf reservation.
PGA of Canada Professional Allan Sauser, a familiar face at Deer Park Golf Course for many years, and his staff provide friendly hospitality and the pro shop merchandise is always well stocked with the top brands. Combine the amazing new clubhouse with premium course conditions and you’ve got the perfect recipe for main golf organizations like Golf Saskatchewan and the PGA of Saskatchewan to host their annual competitive tournaments. Deer Park Golf Course successfully hosted the 2026 PGA of Saskatchewan CMX Powersports Tour Championship, a testament to the premium facility and all their top tier amenities..
For golfers exploring Saskatchewan—or anyone planning a prairie golf getaway—Deer Park Golf Course should be on the list. It delivers the kind of complete, affordable golf experience that makes you want to come back, bring your buddies, and play it again.
Deer Park Golf Course deserves a full five stars for value, enjoyment, hospitality and the overall golf-trip experience.
Deer Park Golf Course has been voted by the SaskGolfer Community as a Top 5 Stay & Play Destination in Saskatchewan.