If you’re looking for a Saskatchewan golf destination that delivers far more than its green fee suggests, Deer Park Golf Course in Yorkton deserves a serious place on your travel itinerary. At just $55 for an adult for 18 holes in 2026, Deer Park is one of Canada’s top golf values. The combination of an enjoyable layout, dependable course conditions, quality greens, welcoming hospitality, and excellent nearby accommodation makes this a course that punches well above its price point.

Playing 6,395 yards from the tips, Deer Park is not an intimidating monster of a golf course—and that’s part of its appeal. The layout provides enough length and strategic interest to challenge experienced golfers while remaining approachable and enjoyable for players of varying abilities.

Once on the first tee, it is immediately clear that there is ample room off the tee, yet designed to challenge and reward thoughtful play. Bunkering is fair yet demanding, and the greens are among the smoothest and consistent we have played on in the entire province. Each putt rolled true, reflecting careful maintenance and a consistent speed that rewarded a confident stroke.

Throughout the round, I was particularly struck by the course’s subtle elevation changes, particularly the 8th hole, a par 3 that measures 167 yards from the back tee. This is one of our “Top Par 3 Holes in all of Saskatchewan”. The rolling, deep green allows for some forgiveness in your club selection and gives the maintenance team multiple options for some challenging, yet fair pin placements. Photo opps present themselves on the 16th and 17th holes, with the tee box on 17 being one of the most isolated platforms in all of Saskatchewan.

One of the biggest highlights is the collection of par 5s. These holes are excellent scoring opportunities, particularly for golfers who can put themselves in the fairway off the tee. Longer hitters will have opportunities to be aggressive, while more conservative players can plot their way around them and still give themselves realistic birdie chances. They provide some of the most enjoyable moments of the round and help create a satisfying rhythm throughout the course.

Course conditions are another significant strength. Deer Park consistently presents itself in good playing condition, with a level of consistency that is especially impressive at this price point. The greens offer soft, fair undulations that reward a confident putting stroke without turning the putting surfaces into an exercise in frustration. Good golfers can attack them, while recreational players can enjoy greens that remain approachable and playable.